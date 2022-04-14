BloodLoop ($BLS) Tokenomics
BloodLoop ($BLS)-Informationen
What Is BloodLoop?
BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience.
Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches.
With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop.
Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience.
Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding.
What Is $BLS?
$BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for:
- In-game crafting and trading of assets
- Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing
- Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet
The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe.
Who’s Behind BloodLoop?
The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully.
With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
BloodLoop ($BLS) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für BloodLoop ($BLS), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
BloodLoop ($BLS) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von BloodLoop ($BLS) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von $BLS-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele $BLS-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von $BLS verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des $BLS -Tokens!
$BLS Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich $BLS entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose $BLS kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.