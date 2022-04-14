ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomics
ZIGCOIN (ZIG)-Informationen
ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für ZIGCOIN (ZIG), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie ZIG-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Introduction
ZIGChain, supported by the $ZIG token, powers an ecosystem focused on decentralized wealth management. This in-depth analysis covers the critical pillars of its tokenomics—issuance, allocation, utility & incentives, locking/unlocking dynamics—providing both the latest data and strategic context.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Supply: The $ZIG token has a maximum supply of 1,953,940,795 tokens. Current public data suggests the supply is either fixed or has a capped upper limit, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.
- Initial Distribution: The details regarding the initial TGE (Token Generation Event), periodic emissions, or inflationary mechanisms are not fully disclosed in public sources as of June 2025. However, there are no signals of substantial ongoing inflation, aligning with a deflationary or non-inflationary supply preference seen in leading chains.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed public table of allocations (team, investors, community, ecosystem, foundation, etc.) is not available, the allocation approach can be inferred from project activity and on-chain practices.
|Category
|Allocation Details
|Notes
|Max Supply
|1,953,940,795 ZIG
|Hard cap as of recent filings
|Circulating Supply
|Not disclosed
|Dynamic, updates with unlocks
|Allocation Groups
|Not published
|No granular breakdown at block level
Key Takeaway:
ZIGChain appears to use a staged or milestone-based unlocking approach for its various buckets, closely aligning with modern Web3 best practices to avoid rapid dilution and speculative volatility.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
$ZIG is embedded across the entire ecosystem and its core dApps:
- Staking & Liquid Staking: Users can stake $ZIG natively or via liquid staking (e.g., stZIG), as recently announced with the Valdora Finance launch. Staking is designed to secure the network while providing rewards.
- Validation: Stakers can operate or delegate to validators, reinforcing decentralized consensus.
- Governance: $ZIG is expected to govern protocol upgrades and parameter changes, giving token holders on-chain voting rights.
- Utility Fees: Incentivizes network engagement, dApps utilization, and native services within the ZIGChain ecosystem.
Community Support:
Social signals (Twitter, project discourse) highlight a focus on long-term community rewards and ecosystem incentives, rooted in actual dApp adoption (examples: staking, new dApps going live, incentivized testnet activities).
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock-ups: $ZIG staking, both standard and liquid, involves lock-up durations—commonly ranging from protocol-defined epochs to custom user-specified periods. These durations help smooth token emissions and align incentives.
- In-Protocol Locks: Unlocks for early stakeholders (team, investors, strategic contributors) would, as per best practices, typically involve cliff and vesting structures (e.g., 12–36 months with monthly or quarterly releases). Public documentation on precise vesting terms is currently unavailable.
- Infrastructure Locks: Bridge contracts use lock/unlock mechanics for cross-chain value transfer, as further detailed under interoperability models and DeFi integrations.
Unlocking Time & Schedules
-
Token Unlocks:
Current on-chain and analytics data indicate no publicly scheduled unlock events or vesting cliffs are being triggered in the coming months (verified June 2025). This points to either a fully circulating supply or locks that remain unpublicized.
-
Best-Effort Unlock Table Structure (no live data for $ZIG as of query):
|Unlock Category
|Unlock Start
|Cliff Duration
|Vesting Period
|Notes
|Team/Founders
|-
|-
|-
|Details not disclosed
|Investors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ecosystem/Incentives
|Ongoing (?)
|-
|-
|Liquid staking, airdrops
|Community
|Ongoing (?)
|-
|-
|Rewards & bounties
Strategic Analysis & Ecosystem Implications
Strengths
- Tangible Utility: $ZIG’s integration with staking, DeFi, and governance functions maximizes incentive alignment and actual user demand.
- Incentive Design: By tying incentives to both validators and liquid staking modules, ZIGChain mitigates passive holding and encourages ecosystem engagement.
- Community Orientation: Frequent updates about staking, new dApps, and testnet incentives reflect an active user-centric approach.
Limitations/Unknowns
- Lack of granular allocation, cliff, and vesting detail may pose research challenges for institutional investors.
- Unspecified circulating supply and unlock schedule introduces some uncertainty regarding future emissions and potential sell pressure.
Recommendations
- Transparency: Future public releases of a full tokenomics breakdown (in table format) would enhance credibility.
- Incentivization Tracking: Ongoing communications about new incentive programs or staking modules are critical to maintain community trust.
Conclusion
ZIGChain’s tokenomics—while robust in utility and incentive engineering—lack full public transparency on issuance, allocation, and scheduled unlocks. The existing system prioritizes ecosystem health, staking participation, and gradual community reward mechanisms. For the most up-to-date breakdown as new releases or audits become available, continued monitoring of project communications (Twitter, dApp launches, governance forums) is advised.
Note: This response will be updated with a granular allocation table and schedule if/when official documentation or on-chain events are published.
Key Data Snapshot
|Metric
|Value
|Max Supply
|1,953,940,795 ZIG
|Unlock Schedule
|Not Available
|Main Use Cases
|Staking, Governance, Liquid Staking, dApp Incentives
For further precision on ZIGChain’s tokenomics, direct access to future whitepapers, governance proposals, or on-chain analytics is recommended.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von ZIGCOIN (ZIG) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von ZIG-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele ZIG-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von ZIG verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des ZIG -Tokens!
