Virtuals Protocol is dedicated to powering games with democratic AI. Think of Virtual as a library of Gaming AIs and a marketplace that connects AI contributors (the supply side) with game developers (the demand side).
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie VIRTUAL-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
- Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
- Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:
|Recipient/Group
|Allocation Type
|Amount (VIRTUAL)
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Date
|Ecosystem Treasury
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|Cliff
|2033-12-24
|Public Distribution
|Public Investors
|600,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
|Liquidity
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|50,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
- Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
- Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
- Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.
Incentives:
- Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
- Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
- Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.
4. Locking Mechanism
- veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
- No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Utility
|Payments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
|Incentive Mechanisms
|Buyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|veVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
|Unlocking Schedule
|Most tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033
7. Additional Notes
- No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
- All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
- The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.
Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von VIRTUAL-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele VIRTUAL-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von VIRTUAL verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des VIRTUAL -Tokens!
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)-Preisverlauf
