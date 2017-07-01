Tron (TRX) Tokenomics
Tron (TRX)-Informationen
TRON: Die Dezentralisierung des Webs TRON widmet sich dem Aufbau der Infrastruktur für ein wahrhaft dezentralisiertes Internet. Das TRON-Protokoll, eines der größten Blockchain-basierten Betriebssysteme der Welt, bietet Skalierbarkeit, hohe Verfügbarkeit und Unterstützung für High-Throughput-Computing (HTC), das als Grundlage für alle dezentralen Anwendungen im TRON-Ökosystem dient. Darüber hinaus bietet es eine bessere Kompatibilität für Ethereum-Smart-Contracts durch eine innovative, erweiterbare Smart-Contract-Plattform. Seit dem 24. Juli 2018 hat TRON BitTorrent Inc. übernommen, ein Internet-Technologieunternehmen mit Sitz in San Francisco. Das Unternehmen entwickelt verteilte und effizient skalierbare Technologien, die dafür sorgen, dass Urheber und Verbraucher die Kontrolle über ihre Inhalte und Daten behalten. Jeden Monat nutzen mehr als 170 Millionen Menschen die von BitTorrent Inc. entwickelten Produkte. Über seine Protokolle werden täglich bis zu 40 % des weltweiten Internetverkehrs abgewickelt. Heute ist TRON mit über 100 Millionen Nutzern eines der größten Blockchain-basierten Betriebssysteme der Welt.
Overview
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network utilizing Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) for consensus. TRX is central to the network’s operation, serving as a medium of exchange, resource acquisition, and incentive mechanism.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Issuance:
TRX was initially distributed via a public ICO and private sales, with all major allocations unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017. There is no ongoing inflation; in fact, TRON transitioned to a deflationary model after April 2021, with periodic token burns.
-
Issuance Table:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation %
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Description
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Unlocked at TGE
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards, unlocked at TGE
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Unlocked at TGE
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Unlocked at TGE
- Unlocking:
All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (cliff unlock), with no vesting or gradual release schedules.
Allocation Mechanism
-
Distribution:
- 40% to ICO investors
- 34.3% to the Tron Foundation (for incentives and rewards)
- 15.75% to private sale participants
- 10% to Peiwo Huanle Co.
-
Concentration:
As of December 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses control ~42.39% of the total TRX supply, with the largest being the JustLend DAO contract (~14.35%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Resource Acquisition:
- TRX is used to acquire bandwidth and energy, which are required to execute transactions and smart contracts.
- Bandwidth is consumed based on transaction size; energy is consumed based on computational complexity.
- Users can stake TRX to receive daily bandwidth and energy allocations, or burn TRX to pay for additional resources.
-
Medium of Exchange:
- TRX is used for payments, DEX trading, and as a settlement token across the TRON ecosystem.
-
Staking and Delegation:
- Users can stake TRX to vote for Super Representatives (SRs), who produce blocks and secure the network.
- Stakers receive rewards from block production and transaction fees, distributed by SRs.
-
Deflationary Model:
- Since April 2021, TRX has been deflationary, with periodic token burns reducing total supply.
Locking Mechanism
-
Staking Lock:
- TRX staked for bandwidth or energy is locked for a minimum of 3 days.
- Delegated TRX for voting is also subject to a 3-day lock period before it can be unstaked.
-
No Vesting:
- All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there is no ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the original supply.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- No future unlocks are scheduled for the original supply.
- Staked TRX can be unstaked after a 3-day lock period.
Economic and Network Metrics (as of July 2025)
|Metric
|Value
|Circulating Supply
|~94.99B TRX
|Market Cap
|$22.7B
|Active Addresses (daily)
|2,638,677
|Daily Transactions
|9,286,143
|Average Transaction Fee (USD)
|$1.34
|Stablecoin Supply (USD)
|$81.7B
|Staking Participation
|~45-50% of supply
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|All at TGE (2017-09-13), no ongoing inflation, deflationary since 2021
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sale (15.75%), Peiwo Huanle Co. (10%)
|Usage
|Resource acquisition (bandwidth/energy), payments, DEX, staking, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, block production, transaction fees
|Locking
|3-day lock for staked TRX
|Unlocking
|All initial allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after 3 days
Key Insights
- TRON’s tokenomics are straightforward: All major allocations were unlocked at launch, with no vesting or future unlocks for the original supply.
- Deflationary pressure is maintained through periodic burns, and staking is incentivized via network rewards.
- Resource model (bandwidth/energy) and staking are central to TRX’s utility and network security.
- High staking participation and a large stablecoin ecosystem highlight TRON’s active user base and DeFi focus.
For further details on TRON’s consensus, staking, and resource models, refer to the official TRON documentation and TRON Resource Model.
Tron (TRX) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Tron (TRX) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von TRX-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele TRX-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von TRX verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des TRX -Tokens!
