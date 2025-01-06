Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics
Seraph (SERAPH)-Informationen
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Seraph (SERAPH), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Seraph (SERAPH)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie SERAPH-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
- Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
- On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.50%
|Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
|Ecosystem Development & Marketing
|18.08%
|Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
|Foundation (Operations/Reserve)
|17.00%
|Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
|Core Contributors
|18.00%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Advisors
|Included in core/contributors
|6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
|Investors
|6.42%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Total
|100%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-game Utility:
- Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
- Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
- Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
- Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
- Incentive Mechanisms:
- Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
- Used for community governance (future plans).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff Periods:
- Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
- Advisors: 6 months.
- Vesting:
- After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
- Community and Airdrop Allocations:
- Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
- Foundation/Development:
- Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.
Unlocking Schedule
While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:
- At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
- Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
- Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
|Allocation
|Community/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
|Incentives & Usage
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
|Locking
|1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
|Unlocking
|Seasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years
Analysis & Implications
- Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
- Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
- Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
- Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
- Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.
In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.
Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Seraph (SERAPH) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SERAPH-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SERAPH-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SERAPH verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SERAPH -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie SERAPH
Möchten Sie Seraph (SERAPH) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf SERAPH, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
Seraph (SERAPH)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von SERAPH hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
SERAPH Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SERAPH entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SERAPH kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Seraph (SERAPH) kaufen
Menge
1 SERAPH = 0.10636 USD