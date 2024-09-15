SEI (SEI) Tokenomics
SEI (SEI)-Informationen
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
SEI (SEI) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für SEI (SEI), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von SEI (SEI)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie SEI-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Sei (SEI) is designed as a high-performance, general-purpose Layer-1 with a token model that carefully balances ecosystem incentives, user participation, and long-term sustainability. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocations, mechanisms, vesting, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules.
- Ongoing Issuance: Some rewards (e.g., staking) may be inflationary and drawn from the ecosystem reserve, particularly after initial allocations are distributed.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Amount (SEI)
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|4.80B
|27% at genesis, 73% over 9 years; fuels staking, rewards, ecosystem growth
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|2.00B
|Long-term variable vesting
|Team
|20%
|2.00B
|1-year cliff, then 5 years variable vesting
|Foundation
|9%
|0.90B
|22% at genesis, 78% variable vesting over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|0.30B
|Fully vested early (at/near launch)
Key Principles
- Ecosystem & Staking Priority: Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption.
- Investor and Team Alignment: Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health.
- Transparency & Predictability: Unlock schedules are designed for transparency and to minimize significant supply shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees.
- Staking: Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%.
- Governance: SEI confers voting rights on network proposals.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve.
- Validator Incentives: Staked SEI secures the network, and both validators and delegators receive a pro-rata share of inflationary (reserve) rewards.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
-
Staking Rewards/Ecosystem Reserve: 27% released at genesis; the rest unlocks linearly or per schedule over 9 years.
-
Team: 1-year cliff (no tokens released), followed by incremental unlocking over 5 years.
-
Private Sale Investors: Long-term vesting with predictable monthly releases.
-
Foundation: 22% at launch; rest unlocks steadily over approximately 2 years.
-
Binance Launchpool: Tokens mostly unrestricted at or soon after launch.
-
Unbonding Period: There’s a 3-week waiting period for tokens to become liquid after unstaking.
Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
Summary Table (selected monthly events, simplified for clarity)
|Date
|Category
|Amount Unlocked (SEI)
|Mechanism
|2023-08-15
|Ecosystem Reserve
|1,300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Binance Launchpool
|300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Foundation
|200,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2024-09-15+
|Team
|42,222,222 (monthly)
|Cliff (after 1yr)
|2024-09-15+
|Private Sale Investors
|55,555,555 (monthly)
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Unlocks for team and private sale begin only after the respective cliffs end (e.g., Team after 1 year).
- Monthly unlock amounts are steady, supporting controlled supply growth into the market.
Implications and Design Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement.
- Staking & Ecosystem Growth: A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect.
- Team Alignment: Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure.
- Transparency: Published schedules and regular unlocks foster investor confidence.
Limitations and Considerations
- Inflationary mechanisms mean staking rewards may dilute circulating supply post-genesis; rate is determined by protocol governance.
- Precise monthly vesting amounts and recipient breakdowns may be adjusted according to governance or protocol upgrades.
- The ecosystem reserve’s use (e.g., how much goes to staking vs. grants) is subject to ongoing project decisions.
Conclusion & Actionable Insights
Sei’s token economics are structured to support both the security and sustainable growth of the network. With transparent, multi-year unlocks, large-scale staking rewards, and a bias toward incentivizing real ecosystem activity, SEI aims to empower both network validators and builders while minimizing supply shocks. Investors and participants should track unlock schedules and governance changes as both can impact circulating supply and incentive structures over time.
Table Format Used: Yes, for allocations and sample unlocks. For detailed monthly breakdowns and real-time unlock amounts, refer to Sei’s official documentation and on-chain data.
SEI (SEI) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von SEI (SEI) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SEI-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SEI-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SEI verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SEI -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie SEI
Möchten Sie SEI (SEI) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf SEI, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
SEI (SEI)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von SEI hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
SEI Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SEI entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SEI kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.