Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Overview
Qubic (Qubic Unit, "QU") powers the Qubic Network, serving as both the native cryptocurrency and a main economic incentive mechanism. The platform's design combines distributed ledger technology with decentralized computing, enabling microtransactions, smart contract execution, and open participation.
Issuance Mechanism
Qubic deploys a hybrid issuance system:
- Initial Supply Allocation: Details on genesis supply, pre-mines, or ICO-style distribution are not explicitly available from current public sources. Most indications suggest a fair launch or community-centric minting.
- On-Chain Staking and Burning: New token issuance is likely influenced by on-network activities (e.g., rewards for Computors/nodes) and a burn mechanism that permanently removes coins from circulation, imparting deflationary properties.
Burn and Deflation
- Burn Mechanism: Part of QUs are regularly burned. This reduces supply and supports long-term value by inducing scarcity.
Token Allocation Mechanism
- No explicit breakdown of initial supply allocation (i.e., team, investors, community, ecosystem, DAO) is currently available from primary sources, distinguishing it from many ICO-era projects.
- Community-centric participation is emphasized, with Computors and active network participants earning QUs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The Qubic token is designed for:
- Transaction Fees: Payment for smart contract execution and distributed computing resources.
- Incentivizing Participation: Rewards for Computors (node operators) who validate the network.
- Quorum-Based Governance: QUs may be used to participate in network decisions and consensus.
- Staking: Via QEarn, users lock QUs to earn high yields. Stakers receive rewards, while early withdrawals incur penalties.
- Penalty Redistribution: Penalties from early withdrawal are redistributed to committed stakers, increasing long-term value for those who remain locked in.
- Burning: Deflation through recurring burns.
QEarn Summary
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users lock QUs for yield
|Early Withdrawal Penalty
|Penalty incurred, reducing effective yield, but redistributed among stakers
|Burn Mechanism
|Continual supply reduction via coin burning
Further reading: QEarn Introduction, QEarn analysis
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|Users can lock QUs through QEarn for fixed periods. Participation in ecosystem features may also require locks.
|Unlocking
|Users may unlock at any time, but withdrawals before the end of the committed staking period result in penalties.
|Penalty
|Withdrawals before lock expiration incur fees; these are distributed among remaining stakers.
- No strict vesting or schedule-based unlocking is evidenced for primary supply. The principal locking/unlocking features apply to user staking and incentive participation.
Quantitative Breakdown
- As of now, there are no published comprehensive allocation tables or vesting schedules for Qubic, nor on-chain unlock event logs disclosed by the project or on major analytics aggregators. This stands in contrast with standardized ICO projects, which usually publish detailed quantitative figures for tokens in team, investor, treasury, or ecosystem allocations.
Analytical Perspective and Implications
- Decentralized Incentive Model: Qubic's reliance on dynamic, usage-driven issuance, penalty redistribution, and deflation via burning distinguishes it from ICO- or venture-led networks.
- Transparency: The absence of large, cliff-based unlock events or preset vesting schedules may enhance security against supply shocks—but limits granular external analysis.
- Staker Commitment: The penalty-redistribution mechanism encourages long-term ecosystem engagement and discourages speculative short-term holding.
- Deflationary Dynamics: Regular burning and incentivized staking can reduce speculative overhang and boost token value over time.
- Governance Exposure: If QUs are used in quorum governance, accumulation and long-term staking also translate to influence over network direction.
Limitations:
- Lack of on-chain quantitative supply/unlock data or official project breakdowns for allocations and long-term supply schedules. Qubic’s model remains dynamic and more community-driven, unlike traditional cap-table releases.
Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|Usage and activity-based; burning induces deflation
|Allocation
|Not formally disclosed, emphasizes fair/community circulation
|Usage
|Fees, network incentives, governance, staking
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, penalty redistribution, burn-driven scarcity
|Locking/Unlocking
|User-chosen periods; early withdrawals penalized; no centralized vesting
|Unlock Schedules
|Not published; mainly user-driven via staking mechanisms
For the latest updates and protocol specifics, review Qubic’s blog and governance pages, as token economic models may evolve over time.
Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Qubic (QUBIC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von QUBIC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele QUBIC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von QUBIC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des QUBIC -Tokens!
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von QUBIC hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
QUBIC Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich QUBIC entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose QUBIC kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
