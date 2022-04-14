Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics
Non-Playable Coin (NPC)-Informationen
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Non-Playable Coin (NPC), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie NPC-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is branded as the first Meme-Fungible Token (MFT): a hybrid of memecoin and NFT standards, aiming for both high supply/fungibility and unique customization. NPC's design centers on entertainment and internet culture, explicitly disavowing financial return or utility beyond collectibility and tradability.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- NFT/Token Hybrid: NPC utilizes a mechanism where the token embodies a JPEG (non-fungible asset) but is also minted as a fungible token, compatible with trading on Uniswap (ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (ERC1155).
- Convertibility: Holders can wrap/unwrap between the fungible token form (tradable on DEXs) and the NFT form (tradable on NFT platforms). Both forms represent the same underlying asset and value.
- Supply: Specific max supply or emission schedule details are not provided in the available documentation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Team/Investor Allocation: NPC’s launch documentation emphasizes a lack of formal team, roadmap, or centralized treasury. There is no evidence of pre-allocated tokens for team, investors, or treasury.
- Fair/Community Distribution: NPC tokens appear to be distributed directly to participants through public mint or open acquisition—there is no mention of private or early allocations. The ethos reflects a "meme-driven, community-oriented" approach.
- Launching as Art/Experiment: The project is "completely useless and for entertainment purposes," echoing true meme coin launches where initial holders acquire tokens via open platforms without prior allocations or incentives for insiders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Tradability: NPC’s principal function is as a tradeable asset for fun and speculation, operating as a “liquid JPEG.” Its hybrid form enables it to be swapped on DEXs and collected or showcased on NFT platforms.
- No Yield or Utility: There are no embedded mechanisms for staking, fees, protocol governance, dividends, or rewards. NPC holders do not earn protocol revenues, additional tokens, or incentives by holding or interacting with the asset.
- Entertainment and Collectibility: Utility is rooted in cultural relevance, meme status, and the ability to customize, collect, and trade unique or base NPC JPEGs.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanism
- No Lock-up or Vesting: There is no evidence of structured lock-ups, vesting, or delayed unlock schedules. Tokens, once minted or acquired, are fully liquid and tradable without restriction.
- No Token Unlock Events: A search for unlock schedules, vesting contracts, or issuance-related cliffs returns no formalized release mechanics.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All NPC tokens are fully unlocked at mint or acquisition, with no delay or gradual release. The absence of team, advisor, or investor allocations obviates any need for unlock events.
- No Emission Schedule: There is no periodic or vesting-based emission—distribution is immediate, reflecting the project's ethos as a pure memecoin/art experiment.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|NFT/token hybrid. ERC20 and ERC1155 convertible. Public mint/acquisition.
|Allocation
|No team/investor/treasury allocation. Community-focused, open to all.
|Usage & Incentives
|Tradable as meme coin or NFT. No yield, staking, rewards, or governance utility.
|Lock-up
|None. Full liquidity upon issuance or mint; no vesting mechanisms.
|Unlocking
|Immediate. No unlock events, cliffs, or schedules.
Disclaimer: NPC and MFTs are explicitly stated to have no intrinsic value, utility, or roadmap, and all participation is strictly for entertainment/novelty.
References
For further reading and documentation, explore the following official resources:
- Introducing Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
- Defining Meme-Fungible Tokens (MFTs)
- Tokenomics and Project Disclaimer
Closing Thoughts
NPC’s token economics are a deliberate departure from typical crypto projects, removing financial incentives and complex allocation/vesting, focusing solely on meme culture and the blending of NFT and fungible asset characteristics. This distinguishes it from most tokens in DeFi, NFT, and infrastructure verticals, making it a unique experiment in digital collectible culture.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Non-Playable Coin (NPC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von NPC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele NPC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von NPC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des NPC -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie NPC
Möchten Sie Non-Playable Coin (NPC) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf NPC, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von NPC hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
NPC Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich NPC entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose NPC kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) kaufen
Menge
1 NPC = 0.020148 USD