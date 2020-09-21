Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Avalanche (AVAX), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
Avalanche (AVAX)-Informationen

Avalanche ist die schnellste Smart-Contracts-Plattform in der Blockchain-Branche, gemessen an der Time-to-Finality, und verfügt über die meisten Validatoren, die ihre Aktivität eines Proof-of-Stake-Protokolls sichern. Avalanche ist blitzschnell, kostengünstig und umweltfreundlich. Jede Smart-Contract-fähige Anwendung kann ihre Konkurrenz auf Avalanche übertreffen.

Offizielle Website:
https://avax.network/
Whitepaper:
https://www.avalabs.org/whitepapers
Block-Explorer:
https://snowtrace.io/

Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Avalanche (AVAX), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 8.97B
$ 8.97B$ 8.97B
Gesamtangebot:
$ 715.75M
$ 715.75M$ 715.75M
Umlaufangebot:
$ 422.28M
$ 422.28M$ 422.28M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 15.21B
$ 15.21B$ 15.21B
Allzeithoch:
$ 146.45
$ 146.45$ 146.45
Allzeittief:
$ 2.7888219
$ 2.7888219$ 2.7888219
Aktueller Preis:
$ 21.25
$ 21.25$ 21.25

Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Avalanche (AVAX)

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie AVAX-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, designed to secure the network, pay transaction fees, and serve as the unit of account across its ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX were minted at genesis.
  • Maximum Supply: Capped at 720 million AVAX.
  • Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators, offsetting tokens burned via transaction fees. The protocol is designed to remain inflationary until the cap is reached, with the rate and timeline subject to governance changes.

2. Allocation Mechanism

The initial AVAX supply was distributed across several categories, each with specific vesting and unlocking schedules:

Allocation CategoryVesting/Unlocking Details
Seed Sale10% at mainnet launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
Private SaleSame as Seed Sale
Public Sale A110% at launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
Public Sale A210% at launch, 15% after ~3 months, 75% quarterly until ~1.5 years after launch
Public Sale BFully unlocked at mainnet launch
Testnet Incentive ProgramSame as Seed Sale
Community & Development Endowment1-year vesting from grant date
Foundation10-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
Team4-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
Strategic Partners4-year vesting from grant date
Airdrop4-year vesting from grant date

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Staking & Security: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX to participate in network validation. Delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX to existing validators. Both earn staking rewards, with a current APY of ~7.6% (as of late 2024).
  • Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize DeFi, NFT, and subnet activity.
  • Airdrops & Grants: Used to bootstrap community and ecosystem growth.
  • Cross-Chain Operations: AVAX is used for bridging assets and facilitating interoperability within the Avalanche ecosystem.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, strategic partners, airdrop, etc.) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
  • Staking Lock: Staked AVAX (for both validators and delegators) is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
  • Foundation Practice: The Avalanche Foundation stakes the majority of its locked and unlocked tokens, often for the maximum allowed duration, to support network security.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Programmatic Unlocks: Unlocks occur automatically per the vesting schedule. For example, the Foundation’s tokens unlock every quarter for 10 years, while team and strategic partner tokens unlock quarterly over 4 years.
  • Recent/Upcoming Unlocks: As of August 20, 2024, 9.54 million AVAX (2.65% of the initial vesting allocation) were unlocked, distributed among strategic partners, the team, the foundation, and airdrop recipients.
  • Unlocking Table Example:
CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndVesting/Unlocking Details
Strategic Partners2020-09-212030-07-204-year vesting from grant date
Team2020-09-212030-07-204-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
Foundation2020-09-212030-07-2010-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
Airdrop2020-09-212030-07-204-year vesting from grant date
Public Sale A1/A22020-09-212030-07-2010% at launch, remainder quarterly over 1-1.5 years
Community Endowment2020-09-212030-07-201-year vesting from grant date

6. Additional Notes

  • No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
  • Governance: Future governance may adjust emission rates, staking parameters, and fee mechanisms.
  • Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, directly reducing supply and counteracting inflation from staking rewards.

7. Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics

FeatureDetails
Max Supply720,000,000 AVAX
Genesis Supply360,000,000 AVAX
IssuanceStaking rewards, offset by fee burns
StakingValidators: 2,000 AVAX min, Delegators: 25 AVAX min, Lock: 2 weeks–1 year
VestingTeam: 4 years, Foundation: 10 years, Strategic Partners: 4 years, Airdrop: 4 years
Fee ModelAll fees paid in AVAX and burned
IncentivesDeFi/NFT/Subnet programs, airdrops, grants
UnlocksProgrammatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation schedule

8. Implications and Analysis

Avalanche’s tokenomics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and supply management. The combination of capped supply, ongoing staking rewards, and aggressive fee burning creates a dynamic equilibrium between inflation and deflation. The multi-year vesting and unlock schedules for major stakeholders (team, foundation, partners) help align incentives and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, while the robust incentive programs have driven significant DeFi and NFT adoption.

Potential Limitations:

  • Large unlock events can introduce short-term volatility.
  • Governance changes could alter emission or fee dynamics in the future.

Actionable Insights:

  • Monitor upcoming unlock events for potential market impact.
  • Participation in staking and ecosystem programs can provide yield and additional incentives.
  • The burn mechanism and capped supply may support long-term value, especially as network usage grows.

Avalanche’s token economics reflect a mature, multi-faceted approach to network growth, security, and value accrual, with transparent schedules and mechanisms that are regularly updated and governed by the community.

Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Avalanche (AVAX) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von AVAX-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele AVAX-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von AVAX verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des AVAX -Tokens!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.