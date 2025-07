Infinity Ground (AIN)-Informationen

Infinity Ground is the leading Blockchain Infrastructure for Vibe Coders, creating an agent-driven development environment free from centralized limitations. Built on three core pillars: the First Decentralized Agentic IDE enabling anyone to build DApps—games, social apps, DeFi applications—without coding, using only natural language; an AI App Store for publishing and monetizing creations; and ING Network, a scalable public chain designed specifically for vibe coders.