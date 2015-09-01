Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics
Cardano (ADA)-Informationen
Cardano ist ein dezentralisiertes öffentliches Blockchain- und Kryptowährungsprojekt und vollständig Open Source.
Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Cardano (ADA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Cardano (ADA)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie ADA-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Initial Distribution: Cardano was funded through a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. Approximately 25.93 billion ADA (~57.62% of the max supply) was sold during the ICO.
- Ongoing Issuance: New ADA is issued as staking rewards. 0.30% of ADA’s reserve (maximum supply minus circulating supply) is distributed every five-day epoch, with rewards split between stakers and the Cardano treasury. The reserve started with ~13.8 billion ADA (~30.66% of max supply).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|ADA Amount (Billion)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|ICO Participants
|~25.93
|~57.62%
|Distributed via multi-stage ICO (2015–2017)
|Cardano Foundation
|~0.65
|~1.44%
|For ecosystem development
|EMURGO
|~2.07
|~4.61%
|For commercial ventures
|Input Output Global (IOG)
|~2.46
|~5.47%
|For protocol development; 1/3 unlocked at launch, 2/3 unlocked in 2018 and 2019
|Reserve (for staking)
|~13.8
|~30.66%
|Used for ongoing staking rewards
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: ADA is used to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network. Fees are calculated based on transaction size and a minimum constant.
- Staking: ADA holders can delegate their tokens to stake pools or operate their own pools. Both delegators and pool operators receive ADA rewards for securing the network and producing blocks.
- Governance: ADA is used for on-chain governance, including voting in Project Catalyst, which funds ecosystem projects.
- DeFi and Native Tokens: ADA is required for interacting with DeFi protocols and for minting/transacting native tokens on Cardano.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: ADA delegated for staking is not locked; users retain full control and can move their tokens at any time, though rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.
- Governance (Voting): For Project Catalyst and future Voltaire governance, ADA may be temporarily locked to represent voting rights and prevent double voting.
- Smart Contracts: ADA can be locked in smart contracts for DeFi, escrow, or other use cases, depending on contract logic.
Unlocking Time
- Team/Entity Allocations: For IOG, 1/3 of ADA was unlocked at network launch (September 2017), with the remaining 2/3 unlocked on June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.
- Staking/Delegation: No lock-up period; ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time.
- Governance: ADA used for voting is typically locked for the duration of the voting period, after which it is released.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Multi-stage ICO + ongoing staking rewards from reserve
|Allocation
|ICO, Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG, Reserve
|Usage
|Network fees, staking, governance, DeFi, native token minting
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation rewards
|Locking
|No lock for staking; temporary lock for governance; contract-dependent for smart contracts
|Unlocking
|Team unlocks (2017–2019); staking/governance unlocks per protocol rules
Additional Notes
- No Superuser Functions: There is no evidence of superuser privileges (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA).
- Native Token Support: Cardano natively supports custom tokens without smart contracts, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards.
- Treasury and Rewards: A portion of staking rewards is allocated to the Cardano treasury for future ecosystem development.
For further details, see the official Cardano documentation and Cardano monetary policy.
Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Cardano (ADA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von ADA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele ADA-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von ADA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des ADA -Tokens!
