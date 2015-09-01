Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie ADA-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.

45 billion ADA. Initial Distribution: Cardano was funded through a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. Approximately 25.93 billion ADA (~57.62% of the max supply) was sold during the ICO.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category ADA Amount (Billion) % of Max Supply Notes ICO Participants ~25.93 ~57.62% Distributed via multi-stage ICO (2015–2017) Cardano Foundation ~0.65 ~1.44% For ecosystem development EMURGO ~2.07 ~4.61% For commercial ventures Input Output Global (IOG) ~2.46 ~5.47% For protocol development; 1/3 unlocked at launch, 2/3 unlocked in 2018 and 2019 Reserve (for staking) ~13.8 ~30.66% Used for ongoing staking rewards

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Fees: ADA is used to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network. Fees are calculated based on transaction size and a minimum constant.

Locking Mechanism

Staking: ADA delegated for staking is not locked; users retain full control and can move their tokens at any time, though rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.

Unlocking Time

Team/Entity Allocations: For IOG, 1/3 of ADA was unlocked at network launch (September 2017), with the remaining 2/3 unlocked on June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Multi-stage ICO + ongoing staking rewards from reserve Allocation ICO, Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG, Reserve Usage Network fees, staking, governance, DeFi, native token minting Incentives Staking rewards, governance participation rewards Locking No lock for staking; temporary lock for governance; contract-dependent for smart contracts Unlocking Team unlocks (2017–2019); staking/governance unlocks per protocol rules

Additional Notes

No Superuser Functions: There is no evidence of superuser privileges (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA).

Cardano natively supports custom tokens without smart contracts, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards. Treasury and Rewards: A portion of staking rewards is allocated to the Cardano treasury for future ecosystem development.

For further details, see the official Cardano documentation and Cardano monetary policy.