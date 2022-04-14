Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie ACT-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Overview

Acet (ACT) is a BEP-20 token launched on Binance Smart Chain that emphasizes community-driven creation and value accrual. Its design envisions strong alignment between holders, builders, and its decentralized ambitions. Below, I provide a full breakdown of its token economics—including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms—supported by explicit documentation and public sources.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: The ACT token starts with zero initial supply. Tokens are minted via a smart contract by those who choose to participate at inception, with every ACT created considered valuable by virtue of its on-chain provenance and community contribution.

The ACT token starts with zero initial supply. Tokens are minted via a smart contract by those who choose to participate at inception, with every ACT created considered valuable by virtue of its on-chain provenance and community contribution. Minting: ACT can only be created through its creation contract when users provide valuable assets as part of the minting process. Once minted, these tokens are in perpetual circulation unless burned.

ACT can only be created through its creation contract when users provide valuable assets as part of the minting process. Once minted, these tokens are in perpetual circulation unless burned. Current Total Supply: As documented, ≈2.235 billion ACT have been minted to date.

2. Allocation Mechanism

There is limited direct public documentation on hard allocation percentages, but what can be triangulated is as follows:

Allocation Category % of Supply Notes Community / Public Major portion Minting open to all, no presale/VC rounds Farming/Rewards Unspecified Incentives for DEX/LP participation Ecosystem Unspecified For platform growth, protocol development Team/Advisors Unspecified Assumed small, no explicit allocation seen Lock/Strategic Partnerships Unspecified No details published

Unlike typical projects, there are no documented pre-mines, private allocations, or significant venture lockups. Minting from zero is specifically intended to allow anyone to become a founding participant.

Source: Acet Finance Terms

3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Platform Utility: ACT is integral to the Acet ecosystem for: Payments & transactions within DApps/platforms Decentralized governance (voting power proportional to holdings) Collateral for DeFi use-cases (yield farming, liquidity providing, staking programs on BSC DEXes) Access to exclusive features, rewards, or airdrops

Incentives: Rewards to liquidity providers on supported DEXes via Acet Farm Possible yield farming with ACT as the reward and staking token New tokens and protocol upgrades may potentially airdrop to ACT holders

Economic Alignment: The creation process gives each newly minted token intrinsic value and aligns incentive structures around early and active participation.

4. Locking Mechanism

Smart Contract Enforced Locking: Most staking and farming programs use smart contracts that lock ACT for fixed periods (commonly 30, 60, 90, or 180 days). Unlocking before maturity is either impossible or incurs a penalty. Governance votes or future upgrades may introduce new locking modules.

No Specific Vesting for Team/Founders: No record exists of founder/early team vesting cliffs or unlocks, differentiating ACT from many VC-funded DeFi tokens.



5. Unlocking Schedule & Time

Continuous Emissions Model: Since all tokens start from zero supply and minting is open, there is no classic “vesting unlock” schedule. Locked ACT in liquidity pools or staking contracts becomes freely transferable after the lock period. No major cliffs or large unlock events are documented, reducing risk of supply shocks.



6. Tokenomics Table Summary

Mechanism Detail Issuance Starts at zero, minted via smart contract, open to all participants Total Supply ≈2.235 billion ACT (as of recent data) Key Allocation No preset allocations; minting/distribution is community-driven Utility Payments, governance, staking, ecosystem access Incentives LP rewards, staking, possible airdrops, protocol reward programs Locking Varies by contract: typically 30-180 days, enforced by smart contract Unlocking Tokens unlock at lock period end; no large vesting event or cliffs Team/Investors No explicit reserved allocations or vesting found

7. References & Documentation

Acet Finance Whitepaper

Acet On-Chain Data

Acet Farm Staking Contracts

Terms & Conditions

8. Analysis and Implications

Strengths:

Open and permissionless token minting ensures fair, community-first participation and limits risk of centralized control or sudden vested unlocks.

Locking via smart contracts allows for transparent staking incentives and minimizes rug-pull risk due to enforced rules.

Utility as a means of transaction, governance, and reward keeps the token at the center of platform economics.

Caveats:

Lack of public, granular documentation on mint/lock schedules can reduce transparency compared to more established protocols.

The open minting approach means early participants can acquire disproportionate shares before general adoption—this is partially offset by transparent blockchain records.

Outlook:

The ACT token model is innovative in its fair-launch approach, but investors should scrutinize contract code and issuance records directly on-chain for assurance.

The absence of team/advisor allocations and explicit vesting makes ACT less vulnerable to sudden supply inflations and aligns value more closely with platform demand and ongoing participation.

9. Example Staking/Liquidity Incentive Table

Program Lock Period Reward Currency APY Range* Early Unlock Penalty ACT Staking 30-180 days ACT 20-80% Forfeit rewards, fee burned LP Farming (BSC) 7-90 days ACT 50-200% Forfeit pending rewards

*APYs vary and are subject to change as per platform economics and usage.

Conclusion

Acet’s token economics focus on inclusivity, decentralization, and transparency. Its minting and allocation model avoids the pitfalls and centralization risks often associated with pre-mined or VC-backed tokens. Locking and unlocking are governed by contract code rather than vesting schedules, promoting trustless incentive structures and ongoing engagement from the community. For the most current details, review ACT’s on-chain contracts and Gitbook documentation.