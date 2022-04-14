Nova Fox (NFX) Tokenomics

Nova Fox (NFX) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Nova Fox (NFX), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

Nova Fox (NFX) Information

Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility.

Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment.

What Nova Offers

  1. Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success.

  2. GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem.

  3. AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive.

  4. Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging

About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases:

Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols

With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation.

Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors.

Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout

Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3.

This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.novafox.app
Hvidbog:
https://nova-fox.gitbook.io/whitepaper

Nova Fox (NFX) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Nova Fox (NFX), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 668.75K
$ 668.75K$ 668.75K
Samlet udbud
$ 74.23M
$ 74.23M$ 74.23M
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 8.35M
$ 8.35M$ 8.35M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 5.94M
$ 5.94M$ 5.94M
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.179341
$ 0.179341$ 0.179341
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.03005925
$ 0.03005925$ 0.03005925
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.080548
$ 0.080548$ 0.080548

Nova Fox (NFX) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Nova Fox (NFX) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal NFX tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange NFX tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår NFX's tokenomics, kan du udforske NFX tokens live-pris!

NFX Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor NFX måske er på vej hen? Vores NFX prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?

MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tværs af spot- og futuresmarkeder
Hurtigste token-noteringer blandt CEX'er
#Likviditet nr. 1 på tværs af branchen
Laveste gebyrer, understøttet af 24/7 kundeservice
100%+ gennemsigtighed i tokenreserven for brugermidler
Ultra-lave adgangsbarrierer: køb krypto med kun 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.