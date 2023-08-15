SEI (SEI) Tokenomics
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for SEI (SEI), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan SEI tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
- Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
- Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
- Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
- Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
- No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism & Notes
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|2023-08-15
|2031-08-15
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
|Private Sale Investors
|2024-09-15
|2027-08-15
|1-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
|Team
|2024-09-15
|2029-08-15
|1-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
|Foundation
|2023-08-15
|2025-07-15
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
|Binance Launchpool
|2023-08-15
|2023-08-15
|Fully unlocked at launch
Key Insights and Implications
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
- Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
- Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.
Additional Notes
- Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
- Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
- No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.
References
- For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
- Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper
This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.
SEI (SEI) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for SEI (SEI) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal SEI tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange SEI tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår SEI's tokenomics, kan du udforske SEI tokens live-pris!
