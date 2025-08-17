MEXC Exchange
NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.
PANews reported on August 17th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 30% over the past week, reaching $173.2 million. NFT buyers surged
$0.10066
+0.68%
NFT
$0.0000004646
-0.91%
PANews
2025/08/17 09:03
A whale deposited 19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to buy HYPE
PANews reported on August 17th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale has deposited $19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE. Currently, the whale holds 555,608 HYPE (valued
HYPE
$47.07
+0.44%
USDC
$0.9994
+0.01%
PANews
2025/08/17 08:46
The ETF Store President: It is not recommended to buy BTC or ETH through "treasury companies", you can buy directly
PANews reported on August 17 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted, "Ignore the noise. If you truly believe in Bitcoin or Ethereum, buy them directly, or buy
BTC
$118,232.22
+0.41%
ETH
$4,564.32
+3.66%
NOT
$0.001966
-0.40%
PANews
2025/08/17 08:43
Analyst: Over 890,000 ETH awaiting redemption, which may intensify the selling pressure of ETH
PANews reported on August 17th that the Ethereum blockchain validator exit queue has reached 897,599 ETH, a record high, according to data from validatorqueue.com. In response, Juan Leon, senior investment
COM
$0.027986
+22.55%
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
ETH
$4,564.32
+3.66%
PANews
2025/08/17 08:35
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin
Stock market crash indicators are flashing red, according to Robert Kiyosaki, as bitcoin gains favor while traditional retirement plans face devastating losses in the looming collapse. Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Market Collapse With Bitcoin Targeting $1 Million Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has again voiced concern over the possibility of a severe […]
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.01%
RED
$0.3992
+3.82%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 08:30
Canary Capital CEO: Bitcoin will reach $140,000-150,000 this year, and Ethereum will not reach a new high
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in an interview with CNBC: "There is more than a 50% chance that Bitcoin will
$0.10066
+0.68%
NOT
$0.001966
-0.40%
PANews
2025/08/17 08:20
Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter
PANews reported on August 17th that Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Bitcoin-related holdings by 83%
SECOND
$0.0000078
--%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
BANK
$0.06246
-2.22%
PANews
2025/08/17 08:07
SEC Court Filing Shows Ripple's Regulatory Path Clearing—XRP Could Rip Once Approval Lands
XRP could be on the brink of a major breakout as a pivotal SEC court dismissal nears approval, fueling institutional interest, ETF speculation, and investor optimism. SEC Filing Awaits Court Green Light— XRP Could Enter Liftoff Zone if Approved The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 07:30
Ripple CTO Sees XRP Ledger as Key Infrastructure for Global Financial Systems
XRP Ledger is emerging as the blueprint for global financial infrastructure, combining unmatched scalability, real-world utility, and institutional-grade design already a decade in the making. XRP Ledger Positioned for Global Infrastructure Leadership, Ripple CTO Says Ripple's chief technology officer, David Schwartz, explained on social media platform X on Aug. 13 that the increasing trend of […]
REAL
$0.04901
-0.24%
XRP
$3.1354
+0.94%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 06:30
Trump-Backed Miner Seeks Asian Bitcoin Acquisitions
Financial Times (FT) reports that American Bitcoin, a U.S. cryptocurrency miner backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is actively seeking acquisitions of listed companies in Japan and potentially Hong Kong to amass bitcoin reserves. According to three unnamed sources speaking with FT, the firm—which already develops its own strategic bitcoin holdings—has begun investor […]
U
$0.02275
-13.16%
TRUMP
$9.455
+3.94%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 05:30
Trendene nyheder
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump's first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose