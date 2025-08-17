MEXC Exchange
FBI Warns of Fictitious Law Firms Providing Crypto Recovery Services
The FBI has issued a PSA regarding alleged law firms offering their services to recover cryptocurrency funds, describing suspicious behaviors that these firms might adopt to take advantage of the vulnerability of victims who have lost access to these resources. FBI Warns of Crypto Scammers Impersonating Law Firms That Help Users Recover Lost Crypto Funds […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 17:30
"Big Brother Maji" currently has floating losses on ETH long positions and floating profits on BTC long positions, with the total position valued at $110 million.
PANews reported on August 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Brother Maji" currently has a floating loss of $2.08 million on his 25x leveraged ETH long
PANews
2025/08/17 17:12
“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range
PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position
PANews
2025/08/17 17:07
The US Treasury is considering introducing digital identity verification in DeFi to combat illicit financing.
PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on how to use digital identity tools and other emerging technologies to combat
PANews
2025/08/17 16:43
Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets
Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives. Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX Meliuz, […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 16:30
Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
PANews
2025/08/17 16:00
L1 project Somnia launched an airdrop, and a large number of interactive users were not eligible, causing public outrage.
Written by Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Yesterday, Somnia announced on the X platform that airdrop eligibility checks were now live, requiring users to connect to their Somnia Quests wallet. However,
PANews
2025/08/17 15:50
Analyst: Bitcoin Peaks Follow Halving Patterns—Next One Expected by Late 2025
Crypto analyst Cryptobirb predicts that bitcoin is nearing its cycle peak, which is likely to occur between October 19 and November 20, 2025. Halving Events and Bull Market Length A crypto analyst is projecting bitcoin ( BTC) to peak between Oct. 19 and Nov. 20, 2025, before bears typically take over. Using the Bitcoin Cycle […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 15:30
Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps
PANews reported on August 17th that Cardano developer EMURGO announced on Twitter that it will stop delegating Genesis ADA to seven community DRep tokens to promote inclusiveness and fairness in
PANews
2025/08/17 15:09
Report: Bitcoin mining profitability increased 2% in July, driven by rising Bitcoin prices
PANews reported on August 17th, according to Coindesk. Investment bank Jefferies stated in a research report that Bitcoin mining profitability increased by 2% in July, driven by a 7% increase
PANews
2025/08/17 14:34
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose