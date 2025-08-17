2025-08-17 Sunday

The Entertainment Engine Powering Crypto’s Global Reach

The Entertainment Engine Powering Crypto’s Global Reach

My considerable industry experience and observations have led me to write this piece, which examines how one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors is quietly becoming a powerful driver for mainstream cryptocurrency adoption. A Record-Breaking Surge in iGaming In Q1 2025, crypto casinos processed $26 billion in wagers, nearly double the same period last year. This […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 14:30
401(K) Investments Embrace New Cryptocurrency Opportunities: OPTO Miner Supports Multi-Currency Mining for More Passive Income

401(K) Investments Embrace New Cryptocurrency Opportunities: OPTO Miner Supports Multi-Currency Mining for More Passive Income

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order, for the first time including mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin , Ethereum , and XRP in the compliant investment scope of retirement plans such as 401(k)s. This move breaks the long-standing asset restrictions in the traditional pension investment field, marking the formal entry of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream U.S. pension system and providing institutional support for their long-term investment value. Driven by policy initiatives, market attention toward crypto assets is gradually shifting from short-term speculation to long-term value growth. Headquartered in the UK, cloud computing power platform OPTO Miner has launched low-threshold, fully transparent computing power contracts to help investors convert their digital assets into sustainable daily output without the need to deploy mining equipment themselves. Leveraging green energy-powered mining facilities and flexible contract terms, OPTO Miner offers investors an innovative and viable path between holding and returns. Since its establishment in the UK in 2018, OPTO Miner has adhered to legal and compliant operations, holding complete registration qualifications and operational licenses. The platform leverages high-performance computing equipment and intelligent scheduling systems to continuously optimize energy management, effectively controlling operational costs while significantly enhancing mining efficiency. For investors seeking long-term growth in digital assets, OPTO Miner is not only a powerful tool for hedging against market volatility but also a reliable channel for achieving capital growth. In the past, traditional cryptocurrency mining often required users to purchase mining equipment, select mining pools, and study algorithms, which was a high barrier to entry and a complex process. Now, with the cloud computing power contracts launched by OPTO Miner, users can easily begin their mining journey and enjoy a simple and intuitive user experience. Automated Mining, “Zero Operation” At OPTO Miner, mining requires no complicated setup, and you don’t have to worry about selecting coins or adjusting computing power. All you need to do is select the appropriate cloud computing power contract, and the backend system will run intelligently around the clock, automatically executing the optimal strategy based on market conditions to enable a stream of profits. Multi-Currency Deposits and Withdrawals, Flexible and Free No matter which mainstream digital currency you prefer, OPTO Miner can meet your needs. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. You can freely choose your preferred payment method based on your needs and control every step of your funds flow. Green Energy-Powered, Eco-Friendly Mining At OPTO Miner, mining is not just about profits – it’s also about the environment. The platform’s cloud computing infrastructure is entirely powered by renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions while ensuring stable computing power output, aligning investment with sustainable development. Security and Transparency, Peace of Mind Fund safety is always our top priority. OPTO Miner employs enterprise-grade security solutions, including McAfee® security protection and Cloudflare® anti-DDoS security barriers, to ensure the safety of user assets through multiple layers of technology. All revenue details, withdrawal records, and contract information can be viewed in real time on the control panel, ensuring transparency and accountability. Daily Settlement and Returns To help users lock in stable returns, the platform has launched a daily settlement contract model, which distributes fixed returns every 24 hours. This mechanism not only reduces the impact of market fluctuations but also makes profit growth more sustainable and predictable. Start OPTO Miner Register now to receive a $15 bonus. Contract Selection: After successful registration, select a mining contract that aligns with your revenue goals and budget. OPTO Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your diverse needs, whether you are a newcomer or an experienced miner. For contract details, visit the OPTO Miner official website . Start earning profits: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically process the mining tasks. OPTO Miner’s advanced technology ensures an efficient mining process and works to maximize potential profits. Conclusion Driven by the Trump administration’s relaxation of policies on investing in cryptocurrencies through 401(k) plans, OPTO Miner has created a low-threshold, sustainable channel for investors to increase the value of their digital assets through compliant operations, efficient computing power driven by green energy, and a fully transparent profit model. Whether you are a novice just entering the market or a seasoned investor who insists on holding coins for the long term, you have the opportunity to achieve returns and steadily increase the value of your assets on this platform. Click here to download the app
CryptoNews2025/08/17 14:30
Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

Analyst: Sovereign wealth funds will become the largest holders of Bitcoin, and staking income may evolve into universal basic income

PANews reported on August 17th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that the explosive growth of blockchain staking market capitalization means sovereign
PANews2025/08/17 14:07
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Beware of a massive stock market crash and recommend holding Bitcoin, gold and silver

PANews reported on August 17 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," once again expressed concerns about the possibility of a severe financial recession earlier this week, saying:
PANews2025/08/17 13:48
Galaxy Digital CEO: If Bitcoin reaches $1 million next year, it will indicate that the US economy is in serious trouble

Galaxy Digital CEO: If Bitcoin reaches $1 million next year, it will indicate that the US economy is in serious trouble

According to a PANews report on August 17th, according to Cointelegraph, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz stated on the Coin Stories podcast that Bitcoin's price exceeding $1 million next year
PANews2025/08/17 13:31
Faraday Future launches the first C10 Treasury program in the U.S. stock market and releases the C10 Index

Faraday Future launches the first C10 Treasury program in the U.S. stock market and releases the C10 Index

PANews reported on August 17th that Faraday Future (founded by Jia Yueting) announced and launched its "EAI + Crypto" dual-flywheel and dual-bridge ecosystem strategy. The company plans to launch EAI
PANews2025/08/17 13:06
DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completes $8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs and others

DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completes $8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 17 that DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completed US$8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs, HashKey Capital, BanklessVC, NEAR Foundation, RockawayX, Matrix Partners, AppWorks,
PANews2025/08/17 13:03
XRP and BTC Holders Can Earn Daily Passive Income in Bitcoin Through IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

XRP and BTC Holders Can Earn Daily Passive Income in Bitcoin Through IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

In today’s rapidly developing cryptocurrency market, simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability are two key priorities for investors. For beginners seeking stable passive income with minimal investment, cloud mining is undoubtedly an attractive option. This article will delve into the principles and advantages of cloud mining, focusing on the industry-leading platform IOTA Miner , which provides secure, transparent, and low-barrier-to-entry mining services for Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies worldwide, helping you embark on a journey to earn profit daily. The Unique Charm of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency investors worldwide for its ease of operation, low barrier to entry, and stable returns. Unlike traditional Bitcoin mining, cloud mining requires no expensive mining equipment, complex technical knowledge, or 24/7 monitoring. Investors can simply use a trusted platform like IOTA Miner to remotely rent computing power from professional data centers and automatically mine Bitcoin, Ethereum , and other major digital currencies. This not only saves on hardware and maintenance costs, but also provides a proportional share of daily mining profits, making it easy for anyone—newbies and veterans alike—to join the wave of passive cryptocurrency income. IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit IOTA Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it an ideal choice for beginners of digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s minimalist interface allows you to quickly get started and start making profits, even without any cryptocurrency experience. With IOTA Miner, laziness is a strategy—you don’t need to buy expensive mining machines, deal with noise and heat issues, or consume your home electricity. The platform leverages renewable energy sources like solar and wind power at numerous professional mining facilities around the world, ensuring environmental protection while reducing mining costs and returning excess electricity to the grid. Over 9 million users worldwide trust IOTA Miner for its stable returns and high security. Simply sign a mining contract from your computer or mobile phone to remotely rent powerful computing power to mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, automatically receiving daily returns. Zero barriers to entry and low risk – IOTA Miner is making cloud mining a new trend in passive income accessible to everyone. High Profit Potential IOTA Miner allows you to turn your dream of passive cryptocurrency income into reality without expensive hardware or complex technology. Whether you’re a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP enthusiast, you can easily leverage IOTA Miner’s high-performance mining capabilities to grow your wealth online. A Secure and Reliable Cloud Mining Platform In the highly volatile cryptocurrency market, security and trust are the cornerstones of investment. IOTA Miner boasts an industry-leading security system and transparent operations, ensuring maximum protection of every user’s funds and returns. With its legal and compliant operations and the trust of users worldwide, IOTA Miner is the choice of both beginners and professional investors, allowing you to focus on cryptocurrency returns. Reasons to Choose IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Sign up for a $15 bonus and receive a stable daily income of $0.60. Diversified contracts: Meet different investment objectives and risk preferences. Passive income: Automatically deposited daily to your wallet. No technical requirements: No hardware or maintenance required. Global support: Compatible with a variety of major cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, etc.). Top-tier security: Dual protection by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. How to Get Started with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining 1. Register an Account Visit the official IOTA Miner website and create your free account. 2. Choose a Mining Plan Select a cryptocurrency cloud mining plan that meets your profit goals. 3. Start Mining Now No need to purchase hardware; IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing infrastructure will run automatically for you. 4. Receive Daily Profits Enjoy daily payments and passive income. IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Contracts – Diverse Options and Stable Returns IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts tailored to the needs of different investors. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, you’ll find a plan that suits you. These contracts offer stable returns and low risk, making it easy to generate passive income. By joining IOTA Miner, you’ll not only enjoy daily returns but also leverage the platform’s advanced mining technology and renewable energy support for an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. Summary: The Laziest Way to Earn with Crypto IOTA Miner demonstrates its power through simplicity. Here, you can enjoy daily returns without the hassle of maintaining mining equipment. Combining user-friendly experience, security, and returns, it creates an easy online wealth channel for investors worldwide. Join IOTA Miner now and download the mobile app .
CryptoNews2025/08/17 13:00
Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

After more than a week of relentless inflows, both bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) closed Friday in the red. Net outflows totaled $14 million for bitcoin ETFs and $59 million for ether ETFs, ending their recent winning streaks. Red Friday: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Post First Net Outflows After Multi-Day Surge The flood of […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 12:30
The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

PANews reported on August 17th that the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court) recently concluded a second-instance criminal case involving digital
PANews2025/08/17 11:49

