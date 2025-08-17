MEXC Exchange
Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists
PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, Thailand will launch the TouristDigiPay program next Monday, allowing foreign tourists to exchange cryptocurrencies for Thai baht for payment in
PANews
2025/08/17 11:36
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.
According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total
PANews
2025/08/17 11:16
Henan Provincial People's Congress: The Ministry of Public Security is studying and formulating relevant regulations for virtual currencies, and local governments should not formulate them on their ow
PANews reported on August 17th that the Henan Provincial People's Congress, in its review report on the "Henan Province Regulations on the Management of Property Involved in Cases (Draft)," stated
PANews
2025/08/17 10:49
Five wallets suspected to belong to the same entity spent $21.23 million to buy 938,000 LINK
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, five wallets suspected to belong to the same entity spent 4,806 ETH (worth US$21.23 million) to purchase 938,489 LINK
PANews
2025/08/17 10:33
Trump's second son Eric Trump responded to buying $18.6 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum: Buy on the dip
PANews reported on August 17th that in response to the news that "a WLFI-associated address spent $18.6 million to buy 1,911 ETH and 84.5 WBTC," Trump's second son Eric Trump
PANews
2025/08/17 10:31
Fed Kills Crypto Crackdown Program With Quiet Bomb Drop on Banking Oversight
The Federal Reserve just dismantled its targeted crypto oversight, clearing the runway for banks to re-enter digital assets under streamlined rules and unleashing fintech innovation nationwide. Federal Reserve Just Pulled the Plug on Crypto Crackdown Machine The U.S. Federal Reserve Board announced on Aug. 15, 2025, that it will end its Novel Activities Supervision Program […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 10:30
ChatGPT leader: GPT-5 still has "hallucination" problems, and recommends users to check their answers
PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Jinshi, despite the launch of the new GPT-5 model, ChatGPT still has the potential for error. A senior OpenAI executive reiterated this
PANews
2025/08/17 10:17
DeFi Technologies board member: Cryptocurrency will become the second largest industry in the UAE within five years
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Chase Ergen, a board member of listed digital asset investment company DeFi Technologies, said that thanks to the UAE's regulatory policies
PANews
2025/08/17 10:04
Coinbase Sees Full-Scale Altcoin Season Brewing With September Rotation in Sight
Altcoins are primed for liftoff as surging liquidity, regulatory clarity, and macro momentum converge—Coinbase signals explosive upside ahead of a September acceleration. Market Set for Full Altcoin Acceleration With Major Shift Into September, According to Coinbase Coinbase Institutional released its monthly outlook report on Aug. 14 titled “Altcoin Season Cometh,” signaling a shift in market […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 09:30
Two addresses swapped 1,791.5 ETH for LINK in the past 7 hours, worth $7.84 million.
PANews reported on August 17th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, two addresses swapped 1,791.5 ETH for 351,834.6 LINK in the past 7 hours, with a total value of US$7.84 million.
PANews
2025/08/17 09:30
