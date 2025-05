SOVRN

Sovrun is reimagining gaming by empowering players to own their digital assets and evolve from participants to architects of their virtual worlds. The ecosystem spans from low-touch innovations like NFTs and token-based ownership, to high-touch experiences such as co-creation within fully onchain games and Autonomous Worlds (AWs). From asset creation to player-driven economies to permissionlessly building on composable and modular environments, Sovrun pioneers the next era of interactive entertainment where deeper participation, empowerment, and engagement shape the future of gaming.

NavnSOVRN

RangNo.1615

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.11%

Cirkulationsforsyning180,700,207

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud896,771,567

Cirkulationshastighed0.1807%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj1.5286975331102572,2022-04-27

Laveste pris0.008105864997818926,2025-04-09

Offentlig blockchainETH

IndledningSovrun is reimagining gaming by empowering players to own their digital assets and evolve from participants to architects of their virtual worlds. The ecosystem spans from low-touch innovations like NFTs and token-based ownership, to high-touch experiences such as co-creation within fully onchain games and Autonomous Worlds (AWs). From asset creation to player-driven economies to permissionlessly building on composable and modular environments, Sovrun pioneers the next era of interactive entertainment where deeper participation, empowerment, and engagement shape the future of gaming.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.