CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

NavnCRO

RangNo.39

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0007%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.08%

Cirkulationsforsyning26,571,560,696

Max Udbud100,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud97,543,210,869

Cirkulationshastighed0.2657%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Laveste pris0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Offentlig blockchainETH

IndledningCrypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.