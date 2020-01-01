DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomikası
DeepBook (DEEP) Məlumatları
DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
DeepBook (DEEP) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
DEEP tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: DEEP
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP
- Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance; the supply appears fixed at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|DBClaimNFT Holders
|Allocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders
|v3 Testing Participants
|Rewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase
|Exchanges
|Liquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs
|Community & Ecosystem
|Intended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth
|Team & Contributors
|Not explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches
For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).
- Staking Incentives:
- Takers: Staked DEEP reduces trading fees.
- Makers: Staked DEEP earns rebates based on maker volume.
- Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.
- Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.
- No Explicit Lockups: There is no evidence of mandatory lockups or vesting for the majority of circulating tokens, except for possible allocations to team or contributors, which are not detailed in public datasets.
- Governance Locking (Planned): Future governance may introduce locking for voting power, but this is not yet implemented.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, foundation, or ecosystem allocations as of the latest available data.
- Future Unlocks: Any future unlocks or vesting would likely be disclosed in protocol updates or governance proposals.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch
|Allocation
|DBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed)
|Usage
|Trading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance
|Incentives
|Volume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards
|Locking
|Staking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed
|Unlocking
|Immediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations
Additional Resources
- DeepBook Whitepaper (PDF)
- Official Documentation
- DEEP Token Governance Blog
Analysis and Implications
- Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While governance is not yet live, the protocol’s roadmap includes community-driven upgrades and decision-making.
- Transparency: The lack of a fully public, granular allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for deep due diligence, though major categories are disclosed.
- Ecosystem Impact: As the foundational liquidity layer for Sui, DeepBook and the DEEP token are positioned to play a central role in the network’s DeFi growth.
Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
DeepBook (DEEP) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum DEEP token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
DEEP tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq DEEP tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, DEEP tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
DeepBook (DEEP) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
DEEP qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
DEEP Qiymət Proqnozu
DEEP kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? DEEP qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
