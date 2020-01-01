توكنوميكس Spintria (SP)
معلومات Spintria (SP)
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety.
Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants.
Security and Privacy
- Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information.
- Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security.
Financial Barriers
- Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services.
- Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations.
Censorship and Legal Restrictions
- Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor.
Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation
- Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings.
- Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP.
Monetization Challenges
- Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content.
- Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries.
Lack of Innovation
- Problem: Insufficient technological innovation.
- Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP.
Stigmatization and Social Pressure
- Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers.
- Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP.
Content Quality Issues
- Problem: Low-quality content.
- Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP.
Market Access Issues
- Problem: Limited access to the global market.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access.
Intellectual Property Protection Issues
- Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution.
- Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP.
Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
توكنوميكس Spintria (SP) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Spintria (SP)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Spintria (SP): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Spintria (SP) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن SP التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن SP التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس SP، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن SP!
توقعات سعر SP
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه SP؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار SP الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.