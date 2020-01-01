توكنوميكس Nova Fox (NFX)
معلومات Nova Fox (NFX)
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility.
Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment.
What Nova Offers
-
Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success.
-
GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem.
-
AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive.
-
Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging
About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases:
Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols
With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation.
Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors.
Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout
Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3.
This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
توكنوميكس Nova Fox (NFX) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Nova Fox (NFX)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Nova Fox (NFX): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Nova Fox (NFX) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن NFX التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن NFX التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس NFX، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن NFX!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.