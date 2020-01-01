توكنوميكس Galvan (IZE)

توكنوميكس Galvan (IZE)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Galvan (IZE)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
USD

معلومات Galvan (IZE)

What is Galvan?

Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness.

This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability.

What is IZE?

Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run.

IZE is used for:

  • Fees for processing transactions
  • Staking for new voting proposals
  • Rewarding active Node Owners
  • Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon)
  • Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon)

You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper

What is the Galvan Blockchain?

The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons:

  1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards
  2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions
  3. Easy participation through Node Software

The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://www.galvan.health/
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://www.galvan.health/litepaper

توكنوميكس Galvan (IZE) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Galvan (IZE)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 950.65K
$ 950.65K$ 950.65K
إجمالي العرض:
$ 6.41B
$ 6.41B$ 6.41B
العرض المتداول:
$ 6.41B
$ 6.41B$ 6.41B
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 950.65K
$ 950.65K$ 950.65K
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.00703689
$ 0.00703689$ 0.00703689
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.00014838
$ 0.00014838$ 0.00014838

توكنوميكس Galvan (IZE): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Galvan (IZE) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن IZE التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن IZE التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس IZE، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن IZE!

توقعات سعر IZE

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه IZE؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار IZE الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟

MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.

أكثر من 4,000 زوج تداول في أسواق العقود الفورية والآجلة
أسرع إدراج التوكن في CEXs
#1 السيولة في جميع أنحاء الصناعة
أقل الرسوم، مدعومة بخدمة عملاء 24/7
شفافية احتياطي التوكن بنسبة +%100 لأموال المستخدم
حواجز دخول منخفضة للغاية: اشترِ العملات المشفرة بسعر 1 USDT فقط
mc_how_why_title
اشترِ الكريبتو باستخدام 1 USDT: طريقك الأسهل إلى عالم الكريبتو!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.