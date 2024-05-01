توكنوميكس FIAS (FIAS)
معلومات FIAS (FIAS)
Fias is a multi-purpose layer 1 token built natively on the DevvX blockchain and bridged to Ethereum. The primary function serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for metaverse & digitally native digital assets such as video game items on devv.exchange.
Developers can utilise the innate utility and functionality of Fias and explore a deeply connective and interoperable “Digital Financial Ecosystem” within their own applications and designs, including infinite TPS, sub - second finality and a simple web2 to web3 bridge which can port any existing item inventory into the ecosystem and back to a game server with a simple API integration. No blockchain experience is required.
Fias will also be used for liquidity contributions to create treasuries and grow communities that operate across the DFE and earn rewards for participation.
DevvExchange is setting the new gold standard of value exchange between all forms of digitally native assets & RWAs. DevvExchange is a fully non-custodial settlement layer, with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement. Its unique sharding architecture enables complete local, cross jurisdictional and operational compliance measures for enterprise grade applications and globally connected gaming and social media economies.
The DFE is not just a marketplace, it's a core piece of infrastructure that enables marketplaces. The technological overhang of Fias has the capacity to catapult new and existing metaverse applications by combining globally compliant peer to peer transactions, with limitless scalability and simple onboarding for any existing titles within our “Digital Financial Ecosystem”, and is the first of its kind in the blockchain industry.
توكنوميكس FIAS (FIAS) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار FIAS (FIAS)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس FIAS (FIAS): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس FIAS (FIAS) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن FIAS التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن FIAS التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس FIAS، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن FIAS!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.