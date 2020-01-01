توكنوميكس Bangkit (BKIT)
معلومات Bangkit (BKIT)
Bangkit ($BKIT) is the inaugural token launched by Meme Blind Box, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to autonomously create meme tokens on the Base blockchain, with a unique twist—it’s driven by community sentiment and trends. This innovative approach marks a significant evolution in the world of meme tokens, merging artificial intelligence with the power of decentralized, community-driven creativity. The result is a dynamic ecosystem where the voice of the community directly shapes the narrative, style, and success of the tokens.
The story of $BKIT began at Devcon 2024 in Bangkok during a live demonstration that captivated audiences with its potential to revolutionize how meme tokens are conceived and adopted. This milestone marked the birth of a new era where tokens are not only AI-generated but also community-owned, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and its supporters. By harnessing the power of collective input, $BKIT exemplifies a spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and shared ownership.
Bangkit is more than a token; it represents a movement—an invitation to join the Bangkit Litter 🐱, a growing community of enthusiasts who embrace the limitless possibilities of AI-crafted tokens. Together, they are redefining the meme token landscape, pushing boundaries, and unleashing the collective imagination to create something truly extraordinary. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, a creative mind, or a meme lover, $BKIT offers an opportunity to be part of a vibrant, collaborative journey into the future of tokenomics.
Jump in today and explore the exciting world of $BKIT—where AI innovation meets human ingenuity.
توكنوميكس Bangkit (BKIT) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Bangkit (BKIT)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Bangkit (BKIT): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Bangkit (BKIT) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن BKIT التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن BKIT التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس BKIT، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن BKIT!
توقعات سعر BKIT
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه BKIT؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار BKIT الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
