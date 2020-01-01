توكنوميكس Turbo (TURBO)
معلومات Turbo (TURBO)
Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.
توكنوميكس Turbo (TURBO) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Turbo (TURBO)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Turbo (TURBO)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن TURBO وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
- No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
- Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
- Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
- All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Crowdfunded
|60
|87%
|Distributed to community
|Founder Allocation
|9
|13%
|Allocated to founder
|Total
|69
|100%
|All tokens in circulation
- No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
- No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
- Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
- No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
|Usage/Incentives
|No taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no future unlocks or vesting
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
- Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
- No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.
In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.
توكنوميكس Turbo (TURBO): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Turbo (TURBO) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن TURBO التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن TURBO التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس TURBO، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن TURBO!
كيفية شراء TURBO
هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Turbo (TURBO) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء TURBO ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.
تاريخ سعر Turbo (TURBO)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار TURBO المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر TURBO
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه TURBO؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار TURBO الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
شراء Turbo (TURBO)
المبلغ
1 TURBO = 0.004809 USD