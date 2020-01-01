توكنوميكس Supra (SUPRA)
معلومات Supra (SUPRA)
Supra هي طبقة MultiVM 1 تبدأ بـ MoveVM. مع معدل إنتاج 500,000 TPS على 300 عقدة موزعة عالميًا مع زمن انتقال إجماعي أقل من الثانية، تقوم Supra ببناء أول بلوكتشين متكامل رأسيًا في العالم. مع موجزات الأسعار الأصلية من Oracle، والعشوائية على السلسلة، والاتصالات عبر السلسلة، والأتمتة، بالإضافة إلى دعم EVM وSolanaVM قريبًا؛ توفر Supra للمطورين كل ما يحتاجون إليه على منصة موحدة لبناء Super dApps.
توكنوميكس Supra (SUPRA) وتحليل الأسعار

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Supra (SUPRA)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن SUPRA وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
SUPRA ($SUPRA) is the native token of the Supra MultiVM Layer 1 ecosystem. Its tokenomics are designed to prioritize long-term growth, community engagement, and sustainable ecosystem incentives. The token supply, allocation, usage, and unlocking mechanisms are structured to support Supra’s vision of a robust, decentralized infrastructure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: The maximum supply of SUPRA tokens was increased from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for the Token Generation Event (TGE). This change was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The initial distribution and unlocking of tokens occur at the TGE, with a significant portion of the supply locked and released gradually over time.
Allocation Mechanism
The SUPRA token allocation is designed to support community, ecosystem, development, and long-term project sustainability. While a detailed allocation table is not available in the retrieved data, the following categories are emphasized:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community
|Major focus, with airdrops and incentives for active participants.
|Ecosystem
|Supports dApp development, integrations, and ecosystem growth.
|Team
|No team tokens are unlocked at TGE; gradual vesting planned.
|Development
|Funds ongoing protocol and infrastructure development.
|Treasury
|Ensures long-term sustainability and strategic initiatives.
|Investors/Advisors
|Locked and released according to vesting schedules.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: SUPRA is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an incentive for validators and ecosystem participants.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Community members can earn SUPRA through participation in airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and ecosystem bounties.
- dApp Integration: SUPRA is used within dApps built on Supra’s MultiVM Layer 1, including for oracle services and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Investor Tokens: No team tokens are unlocked at TGE. Both team and investor allocations are subject to strict locking and vesting schedules to align long-term incentives.
- Gradual Unlocking: The majority of the token supply is locked at launch and released gradually over several years to prevent sudden supply shocks and promote ecosystem stability.
Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedule: SUPRA employs a multi-year vesting schedule. Team and investor tokens are released gradually, with no immediate unlock at TGE.
- Community and Ecosystem Unlocks: Airdrops and ecosystem incentives are distributed over time, with mechanisms in place to reward ongoing participation and contribution.
- Long-Term Focus: The unlocking process is designed to extend over several years, ensuring that the circulating supply grows in a controlled and predictable manner.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Max supply: 100B SUPRA; TGE initiates distribution
|Allocation
|Community, Ecosystem, Team (locked), Development, Treasury, Investors
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, airdrops, ecosystem rewards
|Locking
|Team/investor tokens locked at TGE; gradual vesting
|Unlocking
|Multi-year schedule; no team unlock at TGE; community/eco unlocks ongoing
Additional Notes
- Supra’s tokenomics are designed to avoid short-term speculation and encourage long-term participation.
- The project emphasizes transparency, with regular updates and community engagement regarding token supply and distribution.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any future changes to allocation or vesting, refer to official Supra announcements and documentation.
توكنوميكس Supra (SUPRA): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Supra (SUPRA) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن SUPRA التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن SUPRA التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس SUPRA، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن SUPRA!
