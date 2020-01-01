توكنوميكس Propchain (PROPC)

توكنوميكس Propchain (PROPC)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Propchain (PROPC)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
USD

معلومات Propchain (PROPC)

Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://propchain.com
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://prop.com/download-whitepaper/
مستكشف الكتل:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ff58067Bd8D239000010c154C6983A325Df138E

توكنوميكس Propchain (PROPC) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Propchain (PROPC)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 20.60M
$ 20.60M$ 20.60M
إجمالي العرض:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
العرض المتداول:
$ 38.51M
$ 38.51M$ 38.51M
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 53.49M
$ 53.49M$ 53.49M
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 5.4
$ 5.4$ 5.4
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.3007309977264045
$ 0.3007309977264045$ 0.3007309977264045
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.5349
$ 0.5349$ 0.5349

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Propchain (PROPC)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن PROPC وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Propchain ($PROPC) is a utility token at the core of the Propchain ecosystem, designed to drive platform engagement, governance, and real-world asset tokenization in the real estate sector. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the most current and available information.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Type: Utility token ($PROPC)
  • Issuance: The specific issuance mechanism (e.g., initial supply, minting schedule, or inflation rate) is not publicly disclosed in available datasets. However, $PROPC is distributed through platform activities and is available for purchase on multiple exchanges, indicating a fixed or capped supply model typical of utility tokens.

Allocation Mechanism

While detailed allocation percentages are not published in the available sources, Propchain’s token distribution is structured to support ecosystem growth, community engagement, and platform development. The allocation likely includes categories such as:

Allocation CategoryDescription
Community & EcosystemRewards for community engagement, airdrops, and ecosystem incentives
Team & AdvisorsAllocations for founders, team members, and advisors
Treasury/FoundationFor long-term sustainability, grants, and platform development
InvestorsEarly backers and private sale participants
Liquidity/ExchangesFor market making and exchange listings

Note: Exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public datasets as of July 2025.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$PROPC is designed to incentivize participation and align stakeholder interests within the Propchain ecosystem:

  • Platform Access: Required for advanced features, such as enhanced loan terms and higher loan-to-value (LTV) options.
  • Governance: Token holders can participate in DAO voting, influencing key decisions about the platform’s future.
  • Transaction Fees: $PROPC will be used for paying platform fees in future releases.
  • Staking: Users can stake $PROPC to earn rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
  • Community Rewards: Engagement in community activities, such as airdrops, can yield additional $PROPC rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking & Locking: Users can lock (stake) their $PROPC tokens to earn rewards. The specific terms (e.g., lock-up periods, reward rates) are not detailed in public sources, but staking is a core incentive mechanism.
  • DAO Participation: Locking tokens may be required for governance participation, aligning voting power with long-term commitment.

Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlocking schedule for $PROPC as of July 2025. However, the presence of staking and community rewards suggests a gradual release of tokens to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
  • Exchange Availability: $PROPC is tradable on major exchanges, indicating that a portion of the supply is already unlocked and circulating.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceUtility token, distributed via platform and exchanges; specific mechanism undisclosed
AllocationCommunity, team, treasury, investors, liquidity; exact breakdown not public
UsagePlatform access, governance, transaction fees, staking, community rewards
IncentivesStaking rewards, governance participation, airdrops
LockingStaking/locking for rewards and governance; terms not fully disclosed
UnlockingNo detailed public schedule; gradual release implied via staking and rewards

Additional Resources

  • Propchain Documentation
  • Propchain Foundation
  • How to Stake $PROPC
  • Legal Opinion on $PROPC Token

Limitations & Transparency

  • Data Gaps: As of July 2025, Propchain has not published a full, detailed tokenomics breakdown (including precise allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules) in public datasets. The above synthesis is based on available official documentation, platform guides, and ecosystem overviews.
  • Best Practices: The use of staking, governance, and community rewards aligns with industry standards for utility tokens, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and user engagement.

In summary: Propchain’s $PROPC token is central to platform utility, governance, and incentives, with mechanisms in place for staking, rewards, and community participation. While the exact allocation and unlocking details are not fully public, the structure supports gradual token release and long-term ecosystem alignment.

توكنوميكس Propchain (PROPC): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Propchain (PROPC) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن PROPC التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن PROPC التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس PROPC، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن PROPC!

كيفية شراء PROPC

هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Propchain (PROPC) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء PROPC ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.

تاريخ سعر Propchain (PROPC)

يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار PROPC المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.

توقعات سعر PROPC

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه PROPC؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار PROPC الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟

MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.

أكثر من 4,000 زوج تداول في أسواق العقود الفورية والآجلة
أسرع إدراج التوكن في CEXs
#1 السيولة في جميع أنحاء الصناعة
أقل الرسوم، مدعومة بخدمة عملاء 24/7
شفافية احتياطي التوكن بنسبة +%100 لأموال المستخدم
حواجز دخول منخفضة للغاية: اشترِ العملات المشفرة بسعر 1 USDT فقط
mc_how_why_title
اشترِ الكريبتو باستخدام 1 USDT: طريقك الأسهل إلى عالم الكريبتو!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.