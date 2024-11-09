توكنوميكس Pippin (PIPPIN)
معلومات Pippin (PIPPIN)
PIPPIN هي عملة ميم على سلسلة سولانا.
توكنوميكس Pippin (PIPPIN) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Pippin (PIPPIN)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Pippin (PIPPIN)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن PIPPIN وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.
Token Economics Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
- Launch Date: November 9, 2024
- Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
- Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Airdrop
|Distributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
|Ecosystem Development
|Used to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
|Team & Founders
|Presumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
|Marketing & Partnerships
|Used for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.
Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
- Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
- Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
- Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.
5. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
- Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.
Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics
PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:
- Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
- Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
- Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.
Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Solana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
|Allocation
|Community, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
|Usage & Incentives
|Staking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
|Locking
|Staking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
|Unlocking
|No official schedule; follow project channels for updates
Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
- Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.
Conclusion
PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.
توكنوميكس Pippin (PIPPIN): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Pippin (PIPPIN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن PIPPIN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن PIPPIN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس PIPPIN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن PIPPIN!
كيفية شراء PIPPIN
هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Pippin (PIPPIN) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء PIPPIN ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.
تاريخ سعر Pippin (PIPPIN)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار PIPPIN المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر PIPPIN
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه PIPPIN؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار PIPPIN الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
شراء Pippin (PIPPIN)
المبلغ
1 PIPPIN = 0.016119 USD