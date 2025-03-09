توكنوميكس Pentagon Games (PEN)
معلومات Pentagon Games (PEN)
تعمل Pentagon Games على بناء مركز ترفيهي متعدد السلاسل مدعوم بسلسلة Pentagon Chain المستندة إلى zkEVM، والتي تقدم تجارب ثلاثية الأبعاد آمنة وغامرة تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي، ودمج العلامات التجارية والملكية الفكرية مع تقنيات ويب 3 (Web3)، ودفع التبني الجماعي والتشغيل البيني عبر السلاسل.
توكنوميكس Pentagon Games (PEN) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Pentagon Games (PEN)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Pentagon Games (PEN)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن PEN وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
Penguin (PENGU) is a meme token associated with the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. It is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with cross-chain deployments as an ERC-20 on Ethereum and Abstract via LayerZero OFT technology. The maximum supply is approximately 88.89 billion PENGU.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: PENGU was distributed via an airdrop to holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFTs, as well as to OG Ethereum and Solana wallets, DeFi participants, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT tokenholders.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or additional issuance mechanisms beyond the initial airdrop.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PENGU)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Pudgy Community
|~23.02B
|~25.90%
|Airdrop, no vesting
|Other Communities
|~21.44B
|~24.12%
|Airdrop, no vesting
|Current & Future Team
|~15.82B
|~17.80%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Liquidity
|~10.98B
|~12.35%
|Unlocked for liquidity provision
|Company
|~10.20B
|~11.48%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Proliferation
|~3.56B
|~4.00%
|Not specified
|Public Good
|~3.56B
|~4.00%
|Not specified
|FTT Holders
|~0.31B
|~0.35%
|Airdrop, no vesting
- Airdrop Claim Period: Originally planned until March 9, 2025, but ended early on February 9, 2025, due to bot activity.
- Burn Event: Over 12.00 billion PENGU (~13.69% of supply) unclaimed from the airdrop were burned on February 5, 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PENGU is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- No Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, additional tokens, or compensation by holding or using PENGU.
- No Governance: PENGU holders have no voting rights, claims on capital, or profit-sharing. The project team retains full control over protocol changes.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team & Company Allocations: Both are subject to a 1-year cliff followed by a 3-year vesting schedule. This means tokens allocated to these groups are locked for the first year, then gradually released over the next three years.
- Other Allocations: Most airdropped tokens were immediately available, with no vesting or locking.
- No Public Unlock Schedule: The project team did not disclose allocation addresses or a detailed unlock calendar.
Token Distribution and Concentration
- Top Holders: As of April 2025, the top 10 Solana wallet addresses hold ~65.84% of the supply. The second-largest holder is a burn address.
- Bridged Supply: Portions of PENGU are bridged to Abstract and Ethereum, with significant concentration among a few addresses on each chain.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Meme token, speculative trading only
|Incentives
|None
|Locking
|Team/Company: 1-year cliff + 3-year vesting; others: mostly unlocked
|Unlocking Time
|Team/Company unlocks over 4 years from TGE; airdrop tokens unlocked at distribution
|Burns
|One-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens (Feb 5, 2025)
|Governance
|None; project team retains all control
Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn Mechanism: Aside from the one-time burn, there are no ongoing or planned buyback/burn programs.
- No Superuser Privileges: The project team retains the ability to make protocol changes, but there is no evidence of superuser privileges to modify user balances.
- No Privacy Features: PENGU does not anonymize transactions.
Conclusion
PENGU is a meme token with a simple economic structure: a large, one-time airdrop, significant allocations to the team and company with standard vesting, and no ongoing utility, incentives, or governance. Its primary function is speculative trading, and its supply is highly concentrated among a few addresses, with most tokens now unlocked except for team/company allocations under vesting.
If you need more granular details (such as a full unlock schedule or wallet-level distribution), please specify.
توكنوميكس Pentagon Games (PEN): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Pentagon Games (PEN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن PEN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن PEN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس PEN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن PEN!
كيفية شراء PEN
هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Pentagon Games (PEN) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء PEN ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.
تاريخ سعر Pentagon Games (PEN)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار PEN المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر PEN
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه PEN؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار PEN الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
شراء Pentagon Games (PEN)
المبلغ
1 PEN = 0.001946 USD