توكنوميكس Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
معلومات Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
توكنوميكس Non-Playable Coin (NPC) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Non-Playable Coin (NPC)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن NPC وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.
- Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of a traditional token sale, ICO, or structured fundraising. The token is available on multiple chains (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Solana) and can be acquired via decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- NFT Minting: A special collection, "Non-Playable Customs," was minted out on August 20, 2024, with 155,443 unique NFTs, each requiring 1 NPC to mint (which was then burned).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.
- NFT Collection: The only explicit allocation event is the minting of the "Non-Playable Customs" NFT collection, which was open to the public and required burning NPC tokens for each mint.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.
- NFT Customization: Users can customize and mint their own NPC NFTs, symbolically representing "every human on Earth."
- No Financial Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms. The project explicitly states there is no expectation of profit, no dividends, and no compensation for holding or using the token.
- Burn Mechanism: Minting custom NFTs required burning NPC, introducing a deflationary aspect tied to NFT creation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.
- NFT Minting: The only "lock" is the burning of NPC to mint NFTs, which is a permanent removal from supply rather than a time-based lock.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC11 (ERC20 + ERC1155 hybrid)
|Max Supply
|8,050,126,520 NPC
|Issuance
|No ICO; distributed via DEX/CEX trading and NFT minting (burning NPC)
|Allocation
|No structured allocation; public minting of NFTs (155,443 NFTs, 1 NPC burned per mint)
|Usage
|Tradable as both token and NFT; customizable NFTs; no financial incentives
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or rewards)
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Burn Mechanism
|NPC burned to mint custom NFTs
Additional Notes
- Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.
- No Intrinsic Value: The project repeatedly emphasizes that NPC is for entertainment only, with no expectation of financial return.
- Open Source: All art and code are open source, and the project encourages community experimentation.
References for Further Reading
- NPC Tokenomics
- ERC11 Whitepaper
- Non-Playable Customs NFT Collection
- NPC Contract Addresses
Summary
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.
توكنوميكس Non-Playable Coin (NPC): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Non-Playable Coin (NPC) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن NPC التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن NPC التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس NPC، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن NPC!
