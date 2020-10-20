توكنوميكس Injective (INJ)
معلومات Injective (INJ)
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
توكنوميكس Injective (INJ) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Injective (INJ)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Injective (INJ)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن INJ وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.
Token Allocation
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Growth, partnerships, incentives
|Team
|20%
|Founders, core contributors
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early private investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Rewards, grants, user incentives
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic and technical advisors
- Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).
Issuance Mechanism
- Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
- Inflation/Deflation:
- Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
- Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
- Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility:
- Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
- User/Crowd Incentives:
- Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
- Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
- Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.
Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking
INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:
|Unlock Date
|Recipient
|Group
|Amount (INJ)
|Unlock Type
|2022-11-20
|Ecosystem Development
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|2,860,000
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Advisors
|Team Advisors
|333,333
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2023-07-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2024-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2020-10-20
|Binance Launchpad
|Public Investors
|9,000,000
|Cliff
|2021-04-20
|Private Sale
|Private Investors
|5,556,667
|Cliff
|2021-05-20
|Seed Sale
|Public Investors
|2,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.
Locking and Unlocking Details
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
- Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
- Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
- Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.
Additional Design Features
- Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
- Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.
Conclusion & Implications
Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.
- Pros:
- Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
- Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
- Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.
-
Potential Risks:
- Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
- Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.
Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.
توكنوميكس Injective (INJ): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Injective (INJ) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن INJ التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن INJ التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس INJ، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن INJ!
