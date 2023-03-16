توكنوميكس Arbitrum (ARB)
معلومات Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
توكنوميكس Arbitrum (ARB) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Arbitrum (ARB)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Arbitrum (ARB)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن ARB وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
- Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors, subject to vesting
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to early users (March 2023)
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem growth and partnerships
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
- Incentives:
- Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
- Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
- Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
- DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Amount per Period
|Unlock Type
|DAO Treasury
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by proposals
|2023-03-16
|2023-03-16
|3,526,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|DAO Airdrop
|Airdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|113,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|User Airdrop
|Airdrop to users, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|1,162,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|Arbitrum Foundation
|4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|~513,347 per day
|Linear/Daily
- Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.
Additional Mechanisms
- Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
- Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.
Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
|Team & Advisors
|26.9%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|Investors
|17.5%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Unlocked 1 week after genesis
|Foundation
|7.5%
|0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|Unlocked as per program schedule
Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
- Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
- No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.
In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.
توكنوميكس Arbitrum (ARB): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Arbitrum (ARB) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن ARB التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن ARB التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس ARB، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن ARB!
كيفية شراء ARB
هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Arbitrum (ARB) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء ARB ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.
تاريخ سعر Arbitrum (ARB)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار ARB المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر ARB
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه ARB؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار ARB الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.