Worldcoin（WLD）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Worldcoin（WLD），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Worldcoin（WLD）資訊

Worldcoin是一個開源協議或系統，旨在幫助每個人進入全球經濟。它的設計是去中心化的，這意味著它的監督和決策最終將取決於其用戶社區。

幣種官網：
https://worldcoin.org/
幣種白皮書：
https://whitepaper.worldcoin.org/
區塊查詢：
https://etherscan.io/token/0x163f8c2467924be0ae7b5347228cabf260318753

Worldcoin（WLD）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 2.02B
總供應量：
--
流通量：
$ 1.79B
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
--
最高價：
$ 11.95
最低價：
$ 0.581715807558338
目前價格：
$ 1.129
Worldcoin（WLD）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 WLD 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
  • Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescription / PurposeUnlocking Schedule
CommunityUser Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
TFH InvestorsEarly investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
Initial Development TeamTeam members and contributors.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
TFH ReserveReserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.Matches lock-up periods of investors/team

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • User Grants:

    • Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
    • At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
    • Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.

  • Orb Operators:

    • Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
    • Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
    • Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.

  • Ecosystem and Operational Costs:

    • Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
    • 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).

  • Governance:

    • WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
    • World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Allocation RecipientLocking MechanismUnlocking Time / Schedule
CommunityStaged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
TFH Investors12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
Initial Development Team12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
TFH ReserveContractually locked at least as long as investors/teamMatches lock-up periods of investors/team

Unlocking Example Table:

Start DateRecipientUnlock GranularityUnlock AmountUnlock Periods (days)
2023-07-24CommunityDaily3,500,000,0001,096
2023-07-24CommunityInstant500,000,0001
2024-07-24TFH ReserveDaily170,000,000730
2024-07-24TFH InvestorsDaily1,350,000,000730
2024-07-24Initial Development TeamDaily980,000,000730
2026-07-24CommunityDaily1,750,000,0001,096
2029-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0001,096
2032-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0002,192

Additional Notes

  • Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
  • Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
  • Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.

Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.

Worldcoin（WLD）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 WLD 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

WLD 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 WLD 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 WLD 代幣的實時價格吧！

如何購買 WLD

想將 Worldcoin（WLD）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 WLD 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。

Worldcoin（WLD）價格歷史

分析 WLD 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。

WLD 價格預測

想知道 WLD 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 WLD 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

免責聲明

