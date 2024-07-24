Worldcoin（WLD）代幣經濟學
Worldcoin（WLD）資訊
Worldcoin是一個開源協議或系統，旨在幫助每個人進入全球經濟。它的設計是去中心化的，這意味著它的監督和決策最終將取決於其用戶社區。
Worldcoin（WLD）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Worldcoin（WLD）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 WLD 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
- Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
- Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description / Purpose
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community
|User Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.
|500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
|TFH Investors
|Early investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|Initial Development Team
|Team members and contributors.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|TFH Reserve
|Reserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
User Grants:
- Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
- At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
- Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.
-
Orb Operators:
- Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
- Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
- Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.
-
Ecosystem and Operational Costs:
- Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
- 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).
-
Governance:
- WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
- World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time / Schedule
|Community
|Staged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation
|500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
|TFH Investors
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|Initial Development Team
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|TFH Reserve
|Contractually locked at least as long as investors/team
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Unlocking Example Table:
|Start Date
|Recipient
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Amount
|Unlock Periods (days)
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|3,500,000,000
|1,096
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|2024-07-24
|TFH Reserve
|Daily
|170,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|TFH Investors
|Daily
|1,350,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|Initial Development Team
|Daily
|980,000,000
|730
|2026-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|1,750,000,000
|1,096
|2029-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|1,096
|2032-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|2,192
Additional Notes
- Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
- Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
- Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.
Worldcoin（WLD）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 WLD 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
WLD 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 WLD 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 WLD 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 WLD
想將 Worldcoin（WLD）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 WLD 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Worldcoin（WLD）價格歷史
分析 WLD 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
WLD 價格預測
想知道 WLD 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 WLD 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。