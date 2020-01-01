dogwifhat sol（WIF）代幣經濟學
dogwifhat sol（WIF）資訊
Dogwifhat（WIF）是 Solana 鏈上的迷因幣。
dogwifhat sol（WIF）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 dogwifhat sol（WIF）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
dogwifhat sol（WIF）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 WIF 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: SPL token on Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
- Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Public/Private Sale
|No tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred
|Team/Advisors
|No verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous
|Community/Other
|Entire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses
|Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024)
|~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%
- Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Utility
|Purely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights
|Incentives
|No staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF
|Claims/Rights
|No claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights
|Platform Usage
|Tradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges
- No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|No vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule
- No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.
Additional Notes
- Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.
- Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.
- Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.
- Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21%
|Usage/Incentives
|No utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative
|Locking/Unlocking
|No vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch
|Team/Advisor Tokens
|No public info; team is anonymous
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.
dogwifhat sol（WIF）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 dogwifhat sol（WIF）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 WIF 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
WIF 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 WIF 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 WIF 代幣的實時價格吧！
