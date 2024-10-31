深入了解 TIA 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Name: TIA

TIA Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)

1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023) Inflation: Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year. Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward. 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.



Allocation Mechanism

Category Description % of Genesis Supply Public Allocation Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%) 20.00% R&D & Ecosystem Foundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives 26.79% Early Backers: Series A&B Early supporters of Celestia 19.67% Early Backers: Seed Early supporters of Celestia 15.90% Initial Core Contributors Celestia Labs team members and first core contributors 17.64%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.

All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size. Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.

TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards. Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.

TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending. Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.

All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid. Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.

Unlocking Table

Allocation Category Unlocking Schedule Unlock Start Date Unlock Method Amount (TIA) Unlock Periods Public Allocation Fully unlocked at launch 2023-10-31 Instant 200,000,000 1 R&D & Ecosystem 25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 4 2023-10-31 Instant/Daily 67M/201M 1/1095 Early Backers: Seed 33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2 2024-10-31 Instant/Daily 52.47M/106.53M 1/365 Early Backers: Series A&B 33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2 2024-10-31 Instant/Daily 65.01M/131.99M 1/365 Initial Core Contributors 33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 3 2024-10-31 Instant/Daily 58.08M/117.92M 1/730

Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.

On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply. Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.

Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category. R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.

Implications and Analysis

Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.

The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price. Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.

The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security. Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.

References

For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.

For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.

Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.