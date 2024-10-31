TIA（TIA）代幣經濟學
TIA（TIA）資訊
Celestia 是一個模組化區塊鏈網絡，其目標是建立可擴展的資料可用性層，從而實現下一代可擴展的區塊鏈架構 - 模組化區塊鏈。
TIA（TIA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 TIA（TIA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
TIA（TIA）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 TIA 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: TIA
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)
- Inflation:
- Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year.
- Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward.
- 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives
|26.79%
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters of Celestia
|19.67%
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters of Celestia
|15.90%
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members and first core contributors
|17.64%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.
- Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.
- Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.
- Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.
- Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Method
|Amount (TIA)
|Unlock Periods
|Public Allocation
|Fully unlocked at launch
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000
|1
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 4
|2023-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|67M/201M
|1/1095
|Early Backers: Seed
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|52.47M/106.53M
|1/365
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|65.01M/131.99M
|1/365
|Initial Core Contributors
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 3
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|58.08M/117.92M
|1/730
- Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.
- Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.
- R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.
- Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.
- Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.
References
- For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.
- For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.
Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.
TIA（TIA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 TIA（TIA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 TIA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
TIA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 TIA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TIA 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 TIA
想將 TIA（TIA）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 TIA 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
TIA（TIA）價格歷史
分析 TIA 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
TIA 價格預測
想知道 TIA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TIA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。