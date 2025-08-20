Kaito（KAITO）代幣經濟學
Kaito（KAITO）資訊
Kaito AI 正在建立一個由人工智慧驅動的 InfoFi 網絡，使市場能夠更有效地重新分配注意力和資本，同時獎勵所有參與者。
Kaito（KAITO）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Kaito（KAITO）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Kaito（KAITO）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 KAITO 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
The KAITO token forms the foundation of the Kaito AI platform’s incentive and governance mechanisms. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, synthesizing the most current available data across public reporting and smart contract-based schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens.
- Issuance Style: The KAITO token’s issuance combines cliff unlocks and monthly linear unlocks based on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation—distribution relies on the pre-set schedules determined at TGE (“Token Generation Event”).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is allocated to several core buckets, each with distinct release schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Recipients
|Mechanism
|Start Date
|End Date
|Frequency
|Monthly Amount
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|Treasury, Ecosystem
|Cliff + Linear
|2025-08-20
|2026-01-20
|Monthly
|1,660,000
|Ecosystem & Network Growth (long)
|Treasury, Ecosystem
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|8,667,777
|Foundation
|Foundation
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|1,388,889
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff + Linear
|2025-08-20
|2025-08-20
|Instant
|4,950,000
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|1,395,833
|Core Contributors
|Team, Advisors
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|6,944,444
|Early Backers
|Private Investors
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|2,305,556
Note: Some cliff unlocks comprise one-time instant releases. Others are released monthly for as long as 36 months starting approximately six months after TGE.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
A. Platform Utility
- Kaito Pro: The core analytics product, offering AI-powered indexed Web3 data. While utility within the platform is still developing, the token is envisioned for use in subscriptions, premium feature access, and value exchange within the Kaito ecosystem.
- Kaito YAPs (Yield Attribution Points): Not technically the KAITO token but closely related: YAPs are non-transferable points users earn for contributing valuable crypto content. Over time, vesting YAP points and/or fulfilling engagement quotas may become criteria for receiving KAITO airdrops or unlocks.
- Kaito Connect: Social media engagement incentivization, with protocols and projects able to direct incentives to influential creators and KOLs.
B. Incentives
- Content Creation: Users producing high-quality, original insights are rewarded, measured by algorithmically scored real-world impact, reach, and semantic depth.
- Ecosystem Engagement: Developers and protocols may be incentivized to build on or integrate with Kaito, driving value accrual to token holders.
4. Lock Up & Vesting Mechanisms
- Cliff Unlocks: Most major allocations (Ecosystem, Contributors, Investors) have initial lockups (cliffs) spanning from 6 to 18 months after TGE.
- Linear Vesting: After each cliff, tokens are unlocked monthly over up to three years, providing predictable supply release and limiting sudden, large influxes to the secondary market.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- Initial Unlock: Some allocations—particularly long-term creator incentives—feature immediate or single-epoch (instant) unlocks. These are targeted at onboarding and rewarding early core users and contributors.
- Subsequent Unlocks: The bulk of the supply unlocks gradually monthly from 2026 through 2029. This aligns incentives for founders, early backers, and the community over multiple years, aiming for long-term protocol health.
6. Strategic and Theoretical Considerations
Positive Implications
- Alignment for Growth: The lengthy vesting incentivizes continued engagement by both the team and early contributors.
- Staged Incentives: Smaller, regular releases may moderate downside pressure vs. “big bang” unlocks, supporting more stable price discovery and lower volatility.
Risks and Counterarguments
- Unproven On-chain Utility: While the platform positions KAITO as essential to the ecosystem, much current reward distribution and utility remains speculative and evolving.
- Potential Content Quality Dilution: The direct incentive to create content (via YAPs and potentially KAITO tokens) can produce inauthentic engagement if not carefully balanced, potentially diluting value for genuine contributions.
Conclusion
The KAITO token economy is architected for multi-year alignment between users, creators, the foundation, and investors—with a staged, relatively conservative unlock structure. Its biggest innovation lies in merging data analytics, content attribution, and a programmable incentive layer for crypto-native content. However, operational execution and real-world usage of the utility and incentive mechanisms will determine its ultimate effectiveness and sustainability.
If you are considering participating, monitor quarterly unlocks, early YAP rewards distribution, and evolving platform-based token utilities for the clearest signals of sustainable value accrual.
Kaito（KAITO）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Kaito（KAITO）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 KAITO 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
KAITO 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 KAITO 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 KAITO 代幣的實時價格吧！
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。