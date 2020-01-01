Jupiter（JUP）代幣經濟學
Jupiter（JUP）資訊
Jupiter 是 Solana 上領先的 DeFi dApp，作為 Solana 的主要流動性基礎設施，驅動超過 80% 的零售流動性流動，並與 Solana 網路內的大多數協議無縫整合。
Jupiter（JUP）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Jupiter（JUP）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Jupiter（JUP）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 JUP 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange ecosystem on Solana. The maximum supply is 10 billion JUP. The token is designed to facilitate governance, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 JUP were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were split equally between team and community wallets.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|250M JUP used in launch pool, locked for 7 days during initial sale
|Airdrops (4 rounds)
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
- Launch Pool: 250 million JUP (2.5%) allocated to a single-sided USDC-JUP DLMM pool for the initial sale, locked for 7 days.
- Airdrop: The first airdrop targeted users who interacted with Jupiter before November 2023. Future airdrops are planned for "Jupuary" (January).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is intended for voting on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). As of early 2024, full governance functionality was not yet operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP to receive voting power and participate in DAO governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from platform and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: JUP is used in liquidity pools, especially during the launch phase, to bootstrap trading and price discovery.
- Platform Fees: Jupiter itself does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set platform fees on swaps. These fees are collected in the output or input token, depending on swap mode.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Launch Pool: Tokens locked for 7 days during the initial sale.
- Airdrops & Grants: No public vesting or locking schedule disclosed.
Unlocking Time
- Team: Unlocks begin after 1 year, then linear vesting over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: No unlock before 1 year; any unlock requires 6 months' advance notice.
- Launch Pool: Unlocked after 7 days from the start of the sale.
- Community Allocations: No specific unlock schedule disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis
|Allocation
|50% Team/Strategic, 50% Community (Airdrops, Grants, Liquidity)
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity, platform fee integration
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team: 1-year cliff + 2-year vest; Strategic: 1-year lock + 6 months' notice; others N/A
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year; Strategic: after 1 year + notice; Launch pool: after 7 days
Additional Notes
- No protocol fees are charged by Jupiter, but integrators can set their own.
- DAO and governance are evolving, with staking and voting mechanisms being rolled out.
- Transparency: Some allocations (e.g., airdrops, grants) lack detailed public vesting schedules.
For further details, see Jupiter's official documentation and governance portal.
Jupiter（JUP）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Jupiter（JUP）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 JUP 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
JUP 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 JUP 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 JUP 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 JUP
想將 Jupiter（JUP）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 JUP 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Jupiter（JUP）價格歷史
分析 JUP 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
JUP 價格預測
想知道 JUP 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 JUP 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。