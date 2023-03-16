Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟學

Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Arbitrum（ARB），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Arbitrum（ARB）資訊

Arbitrum 是在以太坊之上運行的最大的第 2 層區塊鏈之一。 Arbitrum 生態系統背後的開發商 Offchain Labs 週三宣布，它將空投或免費向選定的個人發布 $ARB，這是一種旨在管理兩個 Arbitrum 區塊鏈的新代幣。

幣種官網：
https://arbitrum.foundation
幣種白皮書：
https://github.com/OffchainLabs
區塊查詢：
https://arbiscan.io/token/0x912CE59144191C1204E64559FE8253a0e49E6548

Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Arbitrum（ARB）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 2.21B
$ 2.21B
總供應量：
--
----
流通量：
$ 5.15B
$ 5.15B
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
--
----
最高價：
$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003
最低價：
$ 0.24501892750047008
$ 0.24501892750047008
目前價格：
$ 0.4293
$ 0.4293

Arbitrum（ARB）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 ARB 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
  • Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Arbitrum DAO Treasury35.3%Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)26.9%Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
Offchain Labs (Investors)17.5%Early investors, subject to vesting
User Airdrop11.6%Distributed to early users (March 2023)
Arbitrum Foundation7.5%Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%For ecosystem growth and partnerships

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
  • Incentives:
    • Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
    • Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
    • No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff and Linear Vesting:
    • Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
    • Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
    • DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
    • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation RecipientDescriptionVesting StartVesting EndUnlock Amount per PeriodUnlock Type
DAO TreasuryUnlocked at genesis, governed by proposals2023-03-162023-03-163,526,000,000Instant/Cliff
DAO AirdropAirdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week2023-03-232023-03-23113,000,000Instant/Cliff
User AirdropAirdrop to users, available after 1 week2023-03-232023-03-231,162,000,000Instant/Cliff
Arbitrum Foundation4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks2023-04-172027-04-16~513,347 per dayLinear/Daily
  • Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
  • Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.

Additional Mechanisms

  • Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
  • Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.

Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting

Category% of SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
DAO Treasury35.3%Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
Team & Advisors26.9%4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
Investors17.5%4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
User Airdrop11.6%Unlocked 1 week after genesis
Foundation7.5%0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%Unlocked as per program schedule

Implications and Analysis

  • Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
  • Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
  • Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
  • No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.

In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.

Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Arbitrum（ARB）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 ARB 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

ARB 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 ARB 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ARB 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。