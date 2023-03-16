Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟學
Arbitrum（ARB）資訊
Arbitrum 是在以太坊之上運行的最大的第 2 層區塊鏈之一。 Arbitrum 生態系統背後的開發商 Offchain Labs 週三宣布，它將空投或免費向選定的個人發布 $ARB，這是一種旨在管理兩個 Arbitrum 區塊鏈的新代幣。
Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Arbitrum（ARB）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Arbitrum（ARB）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 ARB 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
- Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors, subject to vesting
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to early users (March 2023)
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem growth and partnerships
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
- Incentives:
- Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
- Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
- Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
- DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Amount per Period
|Unlock Type
|DAO Treasury
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by proposals
|2023-03-16
|2023-03-16
|3,526,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|DAO Airdrop
|Airdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|113,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|User Airdrop
|Airdrop to users, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|1,162,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|Arbitrum Foundation
|4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|~513,347 per day
|Linear/Daily
- Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.
Additional Mechanisms
- Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
- Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.
Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
|Team & Advisors
|26.9%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|Investors
|17.5%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Unlocked 1 week after genesis
|Foundation
|7.5%
|0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|Unlocked as per program schedule
Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
- Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
- No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.
In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.
Arbitrum（ARB）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Arbitrum（ARB）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ARB 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ARB 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ARB 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ARB 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 ARB
想將 Arbitrum（ARB）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 ARB 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Arbitrum（ARB）價格歷史
分析 ARB 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
ARB 價格預測
想知道 ARB 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ARB 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。