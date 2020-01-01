Aixbt（AIXBT）代幣經濟學
Aixbt 是Base鏈上的 meme 幣。
Aixbt（AIXBT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Aixbt（AIXBT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Aixbt（AIXBT）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 AIXBT 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AIXBT ecosystem, which powers an AI-driven market intelligence platform. The token is central to accessing premium features, governance, and incentivizing user engagement within the platform. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation: The specific details regarding the total supply, initial minting, or ongoing issuance of AIXBT tokens are not disclosed in the available data. There is no evidence of inflationary or deflationary mechanisms, nor of periodic emissions or burns.
- Distribution: The token is distributed primarily through platform access and community engagement, with a significant portion allocated to airdrops and ecosystem incentives.
Allocation Mechanism
While a full allocation table is not available, the following distribution details are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Airdrop
|AIXBT was included in a major airdrop campaign alongside other AI and crypto projects.
|Platform Access
|Tokens are required to access the AIXBT Terminal (600,000 tokens for full access as of late 2024).
|Ecosystem/Community
|A portion is reserved for incentivizing community engagement and ecosystem growth.
|Other Allocations
|No explicit data on team, investors, or foundation allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Access: Holding AIXBT tokens is required to access the AIXBT Terminal, which provides advanced AI-powered market intelligence and analytics. As of December 2024, access costs 600,000 tokens (valued at ~$100,000 at the time).
- Governance: The token is designed to facilitate governance, allowing holders to participate in decision-making processes for the platform.
- Ecosystem Utility: The token may be used for payments within the ecosystem, including for premium features, data queries, and possibly for incentivizing data contributors and analysts.
- Incentives: Community engagement and participation are incentivized through airdrops and potential future rewards, though no explicit staking or yield mechanisms are described.
Locking Mechanism
- Access Locking: To access the AIXBT Terminal, users must lock a significant number of tokens, effectively removing them from circulation for the duration of access.
- No Explicit Vesting/Locking for Allocations: There is no public information on vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team or investor allocations, or structured staking programs.
Unlocking Time
- Platform Access: Tokens locked for platform access are presumably unlocked when access is relinquished, but the specific terms (minimum lock period, penalties, etc.) are not disclosed.
- Airdrop/Community: Airdropped tokens are typically claimable immediately or within a defined window, but there is no evidence of long-term vesting or delayed unlocks for these distributions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not disclosed; no evidence of ongoing emissions or burns
|Allocation
|Community airdrop, platform access, ecosystem incentives; no explicit team/investor data
|Usage
|Platform access, governance, ecosystem payments
|Incentives
|Community engagement, airdrops, possible future rewards
|Locking
|Required for platform access; no explicit vesting/lock-up for allocations
|Unlocking
|Upon relinquishing access or claim; no structured vesting/unlock schedule
Analysis and Implications
- Transparency: The lack of detailed public information on supply, allocation, and vesting may limit transparency for potential investors and users.
- Utility-Driven Demand: The requirement to lock a substantial number of tokens for platform access creates a strong utility-driven demand, potentially reducing circulating supply and supporting price stability.
- Community Focus: The inclusion in major airdrop campaigns and emphasis on community engagement suggest a strategy to bootstrap network effects and user adoption.
- Governance and Future Utility: The token’s role in governance and potential for expanded ecosystem utility positions it as a core asset for long-term platform development.
Limitations
- No Public Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no available data on structured vesting or unlock schedules for team, investor, or foundation allocations.
- No Quantitative Supply Data: Total supply, circulating supply, and detailed allocation percentages are not disclosed in the current dataset.
Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are centered on platform utility and community engagement, with a strong emphasis on access-driven demand. However, the absence of detailed public data on issuance, allocation, and vesting mechanisms introduces some uncertainty for stakeholders. Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future disclosures regarding supply, allocation, and governance developments.
Aixbt（AIXBT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Aixbt（AIXBT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 AIXBT 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
AIXBT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 AIXBT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 AIXBT 代幣的實時價格吧！
