zkApes Token（ZAT）代币经济学
zkApes Token（ZAT）信息
What is the project about? zkApes is a metaverse project built on zkSync Era, called Apeverse. Apeverse aims to bring people together from all around the world for entertainment, education, interaction, and expression. Apeverse is developing a whole metaverse ecosystem based on Apes NFTs (dNFTs), users can exchange your NFT(AMM), play games, make money in Apeverse.
What makes your project unique? zkApes is the first metaverse project built on zkSync Era, which is developing a whole metaverse ecosystem, including 8 products: Apes NFT, dNFT, mutant NFT, NFT DEX(AMM), NFT browser, NFTFI, zkSync Name Service and game lobby. zkApes has the largest NFT community on zkSync Era, with 100,000 discord members and 140,000 twitter followers now. zkApes has launch the zkApes token($ZAT), with more than 200,000 onchain holders now. Ranked second in trading volume of NFT on Mint Square.
History of your project. zkApes was launched on Sep. 1st, 2022, released Apeverse roadmap on Oct. 28th, 2022, deployed the first NFT contract on zkSync Era mainnet on Mar. 24th, 2023, launched the first NFT browser on Apr. 12th, 2023, launched the first NFT DEX on Apr. 28th, 2023. zkApes is conducting the biggest airdrop on zkSync for zkSync users.
What’s next for your project? zkApes is launching dNFT and NFTFi, users can stake and lend NFTs (dNFTs) on NFTs DEXs, they can also stake zkApes token for $ZAT. zkApes is setting up cooperations with several game projects, they will be listed on Apeverse game lobby. In addition to new products, zkApes is updating NFTs traits, NFT DEX and NFT browser constantly. The future of Apeverse belongs to the DAO community, and the role of the zkApes token for enabling community-driven DAO governance.
What can your token be used for? Stake, lend zkApes NFTs and earn $ZAT, stake $ZAT and earn $ZAT, buy dNFT by $ZAT, community governance by $ZAT.
zkApes Token（ZAT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 zkApes Token（ZAT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
zkApes Token（ZAT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 zkApes Token（ZAT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ZAT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ZAT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ZAT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ZAT 代币的实时价格吧！
ZAT 价格预测
想知道 ZAT 的未来走势吗？我们的 ZAT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。