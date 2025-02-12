Wrapped One 价格 (WONE)
今天 Wrapped One (WONE) 的实时价格为 0.01526102 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WONE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wrapped One 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 31.74K USD
- Wrapped One 当天价格变化为 +4.19%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WONE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WONE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wrapped One 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006137。
在过去30天内，Wrapped One 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0053644377。
在过去60天内，Wrapped One 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0083511399。
在过去90天内，Wrapped One 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001775672734765879。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0006137
|+4.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0053644377
|-35.15%
|60天
|$ -0.0083511399
|-54.72%
|90天
|$ +0.001775672734765879
|+13.17%
Wrapped One 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.20%
+4.19%
+3.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token. Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance). Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves. The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol: The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
