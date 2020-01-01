Wrapped One（WONE）代币经济学

深入了解 Wrapped One（WONE），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Wrapped One（WONE）信息

W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token.

Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance).

Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves.

The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol:

The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.

币种官网：
https://harmony.one/
币种白皮书：
https://harmony.one/whitepaper

Wrapped One（WONE）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Wrapped One（WONE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
总供应量：
$ 244.26M
$ 244.26M$ 244.26M
流通量：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 2.92M
$ 2.92M$ 2.92M
最高价：
$ 0.381054
$ 0.381054$ 0.381054
最低价：
$ 0.00820794
$ 0.00820794$ 0.00820794
当前价格：
$ 0.01188454
$ 0.01188454$ 0.01188454

Wrapped One（WONE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Wrapped One（WONE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 WONE 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

WONE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 WONE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 WONE 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。