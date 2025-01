什么是Wolverinu (WOLVERINU)

Within the first two weeks of launching, Wolverinu has swiftly gained traction. It is currently being listed on Uniswap, Shibaswap, Sushiswap, Fegex, Hotbit, LBank, and Bitmart. The token boasts a growing number of holders thanks to a strong community that is regularly engaged with Youtube videos, AMAs, charity programs, and daily reward contests. An updated Version 2 staking page and NFT marketplace is coming soon and a Wolverinu Play 2 Earn game is also in the works where players can collect exclusive NFTs, and Adamantium rewards; set for release within 2022. A full-time development team, dedicated moderators, and a united community prove that it is definitely the right formula to take this project to the moon.

Wolverinu (WOLVERINU) 资源 官网