Velas 价格 (VLX)
今天 Velas (VLX) 的实时价格为 0.00975852 USD。目前其市值为 $ 26.07M USD。VLX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Velas 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 424.69K USD
- Velas 当天价格变化为 -0.18%
- 其循环供应量为 2.67B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VLX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VLX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Velas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Velas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0040454432。
在过去60天内，Velas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0021399790。
在过去90天内，Velas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001205454621372635。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0040454432
|-41.45%
|60天
|$ +0.0021399790
|+21.93%
|90天
|$ -0.001205454621372635
|-10.99%
Velas 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.58%
-0.18%
-2.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Velas AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a new AI-operated dPoS (delegated proof of stake) blockchain project and an ecosystem on which one can build AI projects, dApps, smart contracts, etc. It is founded by the CEO of the world’s first and biggest altcoin payment processor platform from 2013 – Coinpayments.net – Alex Alexandrov. Coinpayments created a CPS coin to provide its active merchants and users of 3'000 000 000 a discount token for transactions and fees, and earn staking rewards vaulting their CPS coin. The development of Velas rooted from CPS, as the founders saw an opportunity to create an own proprietary AI enhanced Blockhain and consensus protocol, rather than using a third party solution which still has flaws. Development of Velas started 2 years ago. Coinpayments Coin to Velas coin (VLX) was done via Coinpayments platform on the 4th of July 2019 and will mark the day of Velas independence from original token. This will also launch first Stage described in Technical Paper. The purpose of Velas is to address and fix existing issues and challenges faced by most existing Blockchains, like centralization, 51% attack, nothing at stake problem, scalability, security, high upfront expenses, etc. It does so by using neural networks optimized by artificial intuition to enhance its consensus algorithm."
