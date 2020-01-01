Vela Token（VELA）信息

Vela Exchange is a permissionless, self-custody driven perpetual exchange built with innovative blockchain architecture to ensure fast transactions, secure trading, and extensibility into additional synthetic options and derivatives. The rewards structure of Vela Exchange is carefully balanced to manage token & rewards supply while maintaining high incentives for liquidity provisioning and trading. While perpetual trading is the first product of Vela Exchange, the long term vision of Vela Exchange is to provide traders with a home base complete with everything they need to trade crypto assets and leveraged products. This vision is always in motion at Vela Exchange and is an essential part of the Vela team’s ethos as we continue building in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.