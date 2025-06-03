什么是Vela Token (VELA)

Vela Exchange is a permissionless, self-custody driven perpetual exchange built with innovative blockchain architecture to ensure fast transactions, secure trading, and extensibility into additional synthetic options and derivatives. The rewards structure of Vela Exchange is carefully balanced to manage token & rewards supply while maintaining high incentives for liquidity provisioning and trading. While perpetual trading is the first product of Vela Exchange, the long term vision of Vela Exchange is to provide traders with a home base complete with everything they need to trade crypto assets and leveraged products. This vision is always in motion at Vela Exchange and is an essential part of the Vela team’s ethos as we continue building in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Vela Token (VELA) 资源 白皮书 官网