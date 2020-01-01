Trakx（TRKX）信息

Trakx is a crypto-index trading platform that provides the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. The proprietary algorithms automatically weigh and rebalance the baskets based on predefined rules, ensuring sound risk management, ease of use, and passive strategies. It integrates multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs. Through our trading platform, we offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF).