什么是Suite (SUITE)

Suite is a crypto project built on the Sui blockchain that provides an array of trading tools for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Suite offers tools such as sniping bots for quick transactions, portfolio management systems, DCA, limit orders, copy trading, newly deployed and migrated tokens channel, and market analytics. Holders of Suite tokens benefit from the platform's commitment to sharing a large portion of the revenue generated back with the community. This means that as Suite grows and generates more income through its trading tools and services, a significant share of that revenue is distributed back to Suite token holders.

Suite (SUITE) 资源 白皮书 官网